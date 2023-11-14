The Talos Principle 2 Imprisoned guide (Eastern Wetlands puzzle 5)

The Talos Principle 2 features an interesting puzzle known as Imprisoned, which is an integral part of the main quest. As you progress through the main quest, you will encounter the Eastern Wetlands region, which boasts eight distinct puzzle types. The Imprisoned puzzle is the fifth challenge within this region. While the puzzle's objective may seem straightforward, involving interaction with the main device, the primary challenges arise from laser barriers that block the path to the main device.

To simplify the task, innovative tools like inverters, connectors, drillers, and switches will be available. You can successfully complete the Imprisoned puzzle by activating these switches. This article offers valuable tips and tricks to help you solve the Imprisoned puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Imprisoned puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Imprisoned puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

You'll arrive at the Eastern Wetlands as you progress through the primary campaign in The Talos Principle 2. Upon entering this area, you'll face several puzzle challenges, namely Inversion, Energy Maintenance, There and Back Again, and Refraction. Successful completion of these challenges will unlock access to the Imprisoned challenge.

Select two blue switches. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Once you enter the puzzle area, you'll come across a wall switch. Activate it and proceed forward. Pick up the connector, turn right, and locate a blue switch, select it. Then, turn left, and you will find another blue switch. Select this switch as well.

Select the blue and red switch. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Place the connector on the ground, pick up the inverter, and continue straight. Select the blue switch, and you'll find the laser barrier nearby. Behind the laser barrier, you will find a red switch. Select this switch as well. After that, Place the inverter near the blue laser barrier.

Through the window, you'll see the main device and a blue switch next to it. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now, return to the switch you activated at the beginning to deactivate the blue laser barrier near the first blue switch. Pick up the connector, select the inverter near the blue laser barrier, and make a left turn. Through the window, you can see the main device, next to which is a blue switch. Select it and place the connector on the ground.

After that, the blue lasers, along with their respective switches, will align. This will open the path for the main device. Head to the corner section, interact with the main device, and complete the puzzle.

Upon solving the Imprisoned puzzle, you'll unlock entry to the subsequent area featuring a new challenge named Hidden. All puzzles within the Eastern Wetlands share a common objective: interact with the central device.

However, the laser barriers can be deceptive, underscoring the importance of understanding the functionalities of tools such as the inverter, driller, connector, switches, and RGB converter. Mastering these devices will enable you to effortlessly overcome any obstacle encountered in The Talos Principle 2.