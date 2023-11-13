The Talos Principle 2 Inversion guide (Eastern Wetlands puzzle 1)

The Inversion puzzle of The Talos Principle 2 is part of the main quest and takes place in the Eastern Wetlands. This challenge is the initial puzzle within the region and features unique tools like inverters and switches in different colors, elevating the puzzle-solving adventure. While this puzzle can be solved easily, the key lies in how effectively you utilize the tools.

Similar to other puzzles in the Eastern Wetlands, the primary objective of the Inversion puzzle is to engage with the central device. However, throughout your endeavor, you'll encounter obstacles in the form of blue laser barriers.

This article presents valuable strategies to navigate and complete the Inversion puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Inversion puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Inversion puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

In your campaign in The Talos Principle 2, you'll encounter an area called the Eastern Wetlands. Upon entering this region, your initial puzzle challenge is the Inversion. The goal is to engage with the central device. However, the device is obstructed by a blue laser barrier, which necessitates unlocking your route by activating switches.

The switches can be activated using converters, and once all switches are activated, their lasers will align with the converters, clearing the way to access the main device.

Continue straight to find a second inverter. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Once you enter the puzzle area, proceed straight and pick up the inverter. Turn left, and you will find a blue switch in the corner that needs to be selected. Next, turn around to find a red switch directly ahead. Choose this switch while holding onto the inverter. Continue straight, and you will find a second inverter; collect it and place it on the ground.

Find and select the red switch. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Pick up the first inverter you used for selecting the switches. Now, turn right and near the blue laser barrier. When you find a blue switch, select it. Then, turn right again to find a red switch, select this switch as well, and place it on the ground. These steps will disable the blue laser barrier obstructing the path to the main device.

Pick up the second inverter and go to the main device area. Identify a red switch near the main device, select it, and choose the inverter aligning the lasers. This action will activate all switches, aligning the lasers with the inverters. Your path to the main device is now unobstructed. Now, interact with the main device to complete the puzzle.

Following these steps will help you solve the Inversion puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.