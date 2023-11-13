The Talos Principle 2 Energy Maintenance guide (Eastern Wetlands puzzle 2)

Like its predecessor, The Talos Principle 2 is packed with mind-boggling puzzles with obvious solutions hiding in plain sight. Being able to overcome these obstacles, though, is a different matter. These puzzles are entertaining but somewhat challenging. One of these puzzles is called Energy Maintenance and is located in the Eastern Wetlands region of the game.

This guide will help you to solve the Energy Maintenance puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Energy Maintenance puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Link the laser over here. (Image via Devolver Digital)

The second puzzle in the Eastern Wetlands region of The Talos Principle 2 is called Energy Maintenance. Like many other regions of the game, there are a total of eight puzzles in this area. Energy Maintenance helps you understand how to use connectors effectively and improves your grasp on using inverters.

This puzzle reinforces how you utilize the inverter to solve riddles. Near the starting point, there is a connector and a blue laser. You will be able to spot an inverter sitting behind a barrier. A red laser and another connector are located in the vicinity of the red panel-controlled barrier. Another set of red and blue panels controls the final barrier that blocks the vault.

Pair the first connector with the blue laser and blue panel and retrieve the inverter. You can disconnect the connector and use the inverter on the red panel and the blue laser to deactivate the barrier.

Place the second connector so that it is visible from the starting location. (Image via Devolver Digital)

After going past the barrier, link the second connector with the red laser and the second red panel. Place the connector in such a way that it is visible from the starting area. Return to the beginning location and join the first red panel, using the first connector to the second one. Remove the inverter, and if done correctly, the barrier will stay deactivated.

Connect the two using the inverter. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Pick the inverter up and go towards the second barrier. Connect the second blue panel with the red laser conduit using the inverter. The barrier will deactivate, and you can claim the vault.

This concludes the walkthrough for Energy Maintenance. For assistance with any other puzzle, visit Sportskeeda's The Talos Principle 2 section and look through the respective instructions.