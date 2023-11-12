The Talos Principle 2 Hidden guide (Eastern Wetlands puzzle 6)

The Talos Principle 2 is a first-person puzzle game that adds even more difficult riddles to its predecessor's beautiful landscape and thought-provoking concepts. Solving the riddles requires wise use of the tools at your disposal. While some puzzles in the game are easy, some are tough to crack.

This article will help you solve the Hidden puzzle in the Eastern Wetlands region in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve Hidden puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Hidden is the sixth puzzle in the Eastern Wetlands area in The Talos Principle 2. It's a bit tricky because you'll have fewer tools at your disposal. In this guide, we will demonstrate how to use the available parts to solve the puzzle and get beyond the obstacle. Here's how you can solve it.

You can find one connector when you reach the puzzle's location. Pick up this connector and connect it to the blue laser conduit. Now, turn around, and you will see the western purple barrier. Go toward it, and you can see an inverter once you cross it. Pick it up and head to your right.

You can pick up the inverter and turn right (Image via Devolver Digital)

Once you make another left turn and reach the northern purple barrier, connect the following with the inverter: Blue laser conduit, red control panel, and connector. Once you're done with this step, go toward the connector and retrieve it.

Your setup should look like this (Image via Devolver Digital)

Take the connector and place it next to the barrier-controlling blue panel. The connector should be linked with the blue laser and the panel. Bring the inverter to the western purple barrier after obtaining it. To lower the blue barrier, you can connect it to the red control panel, the blue laser, and the connector.

Your setup should look like this once done (Image via Devolver Digital)

Pick up the connector, turn around, and go past the metallic fence. Now, you will be able to spot two pressure pads; place the connector in one and the inverter in the other. This step will remove the final barrier and allow you to access the vault.

The instructions above show how to solve the Hidden puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.