The Talos Principle 2 Twice guide (Lost Marshes puzzle 5)

The Talos Principle 2 offers mind-boggling and unique puzzle designs featuring creative philosophical concepts. The title is a follow-up to Croteam's indie puzzle game sensation, The Talos Principle, which was launched on Steam in 2014. The sequel picks up the original installment's storyline but is set 1,000 years later.

The Talos Principle 2 features different zones and puzzle rooms. As you progress through the game, you will encounter the Twice puzzle, the fifth in the Lost Marshes area.

Completing this puzzle successfully requires the creative use of items like Jammers, an Inverter, and an Accumulator.

How to solve the Twice puzzle in Talos Principle 2

After solving the Prison puzzle in Lost Marshes, you will encounter yet another The Talos Principle 2 challenge. Unlike the previous one, Twice is a smaller room puzzle, and it should be easier to complete.

To solve it, start by grabbing the nearby Accumulator near the blue barrier and swap it for the Jammer located just across.

Swap the Accumulator for a Jammer (Image via Croteam)

Then, proceed to locate the blue barrier containing another Jammer. This should be found on your right, at the center of the map. Dismantle the barrier and grab the Jammer inside.

Retrieve the Jammer from the blue barrier (Image via Croteam)

Return to the spot where you initially swapped your items and trade the recently acquired Jammer for the Inverter. Use the Jammer to disable the blue barrier on the left side and carry the Inverter with you.

Position the Inverter on the red button to establish a connection with the red receiver.

Place the Inverter on the Red button to connect to the red receiver (Image via Croteam)

Retrieve your jammer and replace it with the Accumulator you had at the puzzle's outset. Place it on the ground at an angle that ensures a connection to the Inverter.

Place the Accumulator on the ground and link it to the Inverter (Image via Croteam)

Get the Inverter and trade it for another Jammer. Deploy this Jammer to dismantle the blue barrier on your right, then pick up the other Jammer and move to the barrier.

Place the Jammer on the ground while you return to your original location. Exchange the available Jammer nearby for the Accumulator. Head back to the location where you just placed the Jammer.

Swap your Jammer for the Accumulator (Image via Croteam)

With this item, destroy the final barrier and position the Accumulator near the blue receiver.

Connect the Accumulator to the blue receiver (Image via Croteam)

This action should create a beam, unlocking the gate housing the Progress Wheel.

This wraps up our Twice puzzle guide in Talos Principle 2. After this puzzle, you will gain access to another puzzle room called Up and Down.

Check this article if you need more Talos Principle 2 puzzle solutions.