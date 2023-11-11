The Talos Principle 2 Prison guide (Lost Marshes puzzle 4)

Launched on November 2, 2023, The Talos Principle 2 continues to offer unique and challenging puzzle mechanics, much like its popular predecessor. Set thousands of years after the original title, the sequel features a different storyline for you to dig into. There are tons of zones you will encounter as you progress, which contain endless rooms of puzzles waiting to be solved.

Lost Marshes is among the zones in The Talos Principle 2 and contains several puzzle rooms. The fourth puzzle is called Prison.

How to solve Prison in The Talos Principle 2

When you decide to solve The Talos Principle 2's Prison puzzle, you'll be greeted with a straightforward setup: a single Connector (available initially). Unlike the other puzzles you've encountered before, other components are either locked behind enclosures or presented on Item Swapper machines.

To start the puzzle, you need to connect the Connector with the red light source to open the main barrier.

Link the Connector to the source and receptacle (Image via Croteam)

Then, locate the Hexahedron in the room and exchange it for another Connector. Use it to link the red beam and access a third Connector located behind a barrier.

Swap the Hexahedron for a Connector (Image via Croteam)

With three Connectors on hand, use one to link the blue light source with the blue receptacle near the main barrier.

The next step involves swapping the three Connectors for three Hexahedrons. Stack two Hexahedrons on top of each other, creating a makeshift platform to reach the fourth Connector inside an enclosure.

Stack Hexahedrons to access another Connector (Image via Croteam)

After flipping the switch to move the wall, keep one Hexahedron, ensuring the rest are Connectors. Then, place the blue Connector in the far-left corner and link a Connector with the red light source. Afterward, place it on the Hexahedron.

Place the connector on top of the Hexahedron (Image via Croteam)

The final move involves using the last Connector to link with the previous blue Connector and the remaining receptacle near the terminal. With all the barriers down and laser beams unobstructed, you should successfully tag the terminal and complete the puzzle.

Following these steps should solve the Prison puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. You will then be able to take on the next puzzle, called Twice.

If you want more puzzle guides, check out this article.