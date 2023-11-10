The Talos Principle 2 Alternative Options guide (Grasslands Ring puzzle 4)

The Talos Principle 2 has various puzzles that may appear challenging at first glance. However, they prove to be quite easy once you solve them. The game features eight puzzles in the Grasslands Ring region, some carrying a time limit. This article will focus on the fourth one: Alternative Options.

With the help of this guide, you will find the solution needed to complete this puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Alternative Options puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Find the RGB Converter in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Croteam)

Alternative Options is the fourth out of eight puzzles the Grassland Ring region offers. This puzzle may appear straightforward compared to others, with a green Light Receiver garnishing the gate along with the red and blue Light Generators placed close to one another. To get the best out of this challenge, you must understand the mechanic that binds it.

Once you enter the area to start Alternative Options, look at the left side of your screen. There, you can find the RGB Converter, which is freely available for grabs.

Then, move towards the area where you can find the switch. The game notifies you whether the switch is on or off through an on-screen message or the lever. Turn the switch on, and the lever will face down.

Select both Generators in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Croteam)

With the switch turned on, you must step back and get behind the fan, which is now actively running. Your standing position must perfectly align straight with the switch. After that, you can jump into the active fan, which will push you up in the air. Jump facing the side where you can easily see the blue and red Light Generators. Select both of them individually and drop the RGB Converter in the ground.

While afloat, you can also select the Greenlight Receiver, which shows the light passing through the RGB converter to the Greenlight Receiver. It may appear that the stage is completed, but since you are in the air and the placement of the converter must be correct, you will fail to solve this puzzle. Therefore, you must drop it down somewhere else.

Now, you can drop the converter on the ground and turn off the switch to deactivate the fan. Move towards the right side to pick up a Hexahedron (box). Lift the box and place it on the fan.

Overview of the connection in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Croteam)

After doing all these tasks, you get close to solving Alternative Options. Go to the place where you dropped the RGB Converter. Remember to select the Keep Connections option before picking it up. This allows the converter, generators, and receivers to make connections.

The final phase of Alternative Options requires the converter to be placed on the Hexahedron. Do that and head towards the switch to turn on the fan. This time, the box and the converter will stay afloat in the air to make the connection. If everything goes according to this guide, you will open the Energy gate to finish the level. Remember, you must select the Progress Wheel at the end to solve this puzzle.