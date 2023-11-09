The Talos Principle 2 Redshift guide (Desolate Islands puzzle 7)

The puzzles in The Talos Principle 2 are quite unique and can pose quite a bit of challenge as you progress through the campaign. The game divides missions into distinct regions, immersing you in the realm of robots. Each new region introduces fresh and distinctive puzzles, and you can find useful devices that will help you overcome them.

It's crucial to understand how these devices work, as randomly using them can lead to you getting stuck in a mission. During the playthrough of The Talos Principle 2's main campaign, you will reach Desolate Island, where a range of distinctive puzzles awaits. Among them is the Redshift puzzle, a brief yet intricate challenge. Grasping the devices' mechanics will significantly aid you in smoothly conquering the Redshift puzzle.

How to easily solve Redshift puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Redshift puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

As you progress through the main quests of The Talos Principle 2, you'll eventually reach the Desolate Islands, where eight puzzles await. The seventh puzzle in this region is Redshift, accessible only after completing the initial six puzzles, Mind-Body, Dualism, Leg Up, Dual Stream, High Ground, and The Gift.

The primary goal of the Redshift puzzle is to engage with the central device surrounded by laser barriers. Upon successfully interacting with the main device, the puzzle concludes, granting you entry to the next area.

This puzzle introduces elements such as platforms, robots, a connector, and switches. Utilize the platforms to navigate elevated sections of the puzzle area, taking control of the robots to achieve this. Subsequently, use the connector to activate the necessary switches, ultimately gaining entry to the main device's area.

Stand on the cubic space. (Image via Devolver Digital)

To initiate the puzzle in The Talos Principle 2, begin by choosing the platform situated to your right upon entering the area. Proceed by turning left, advancing straight until you encounter a robot and an empty cubic space. Stand on the cubic space while holding the platform, then take control of the robot in front of you.

Reposition yourself on the platform. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Return to the vicinity of the cubic space to discover a fan. Stand on it, leap, and reposition yourself on the platform where you initially stood on the cubic space. Look downward, and then take control of the robot in the cubic device using the provided image for clarity.

Turn left to locate a red switch (Image via Devolver Digital)

Subsequently, move forward to encounter a wooden platform. Above it, you'll find a connector. Shift to the robot positioned above you on the platform and take the connector. After obtaining it, turn left to locate a red switch. Engage the switch while holding the connector.

You need to activate a total of four switches. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Descend, take a slight left turn, and you will find another red switch. Select this one as well. Proceed left, discovering a blue switch adjacent to the blue barrier; select this switch. Continue left to find fences leading to another blue switch, engage it too. In short, activate a total of four switches, and a small icon will appear on your screen in The Talos Principle 2.

Leap above the robot holding the platform. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now, head left and stand on the vacant cubic slot. Choose the robot standing in front of you near the wooden platform area. Approach it in the cubic slot, select it, and utilize the fan to leap above the robot holding the platform. Place the connector as illustrated in the image, activating all switches.

The path blocked by the blue barrier will now be accessible. Move to the designated area, position yourself by the window, and take control of the robot in the cubic device.

Walk a bit further, stand in the specified position, select the robot next to the window, and then turn around. Progress straight and interact with the main device. Doing this will successfully complete the Redshift puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.