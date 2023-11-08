The Talos Principle 2 The Gift guide (Desolate Islands puzzle 5)

The Talos Principle 2, much like its predecessor, contains many mind-bending riddles with answers concealed in plain sight. However, being able to solve these challenges is a different story. These brainteasers are pretty tough yet fun. To advance through the main narrative, you must solve these puzzles and find your way forward.

This article will provide you with the solution for one such puzzle called The Gift.

How to solve The Gift puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

You should leave the original body on top of the circuit (Image via Devolver Digital)

The Gift is the fifth of the eight puzzles that you can find in the Desolate Islands region of The Talos Principle 2. While solving this puzzle, you will be able to assume control and switch between two robotic bodies. The key to finishing it is to use both of them efficiently.

You'll notice a barrier with a Hexahedron behind it when you arrive at the puzzle location. A power grid beside the barrier disables it if you stand on it. Position yourself over it and look around for another robotic body in an elevated position. Take command of the body and jump down.

Pick up the Hexahedron and align it beside the fence. You can jump on the Hexahedron and grab the connector behind the fence.

Jump on the Hexahedron and grab the connector (Image via Devolver Digital)

After you've retrieved the connector, use it to connect the red panel behind you to the conduit behind the fence. Place the Hexahedron at the wall that runs perpendicular to the fence. Place the connector over it, and a connection will be established. Ensure not to place the Hexahedron and connector too far away from the wall.

Place the Hexahedron close to the wall (Image via Devolver Digital)

Once you've made the connection, another electrical barrier will be disabled. Continue past the barricade to find another circuit board on the floor. Stand on top of it and take control of your initial body.

You will be able to retrieve the connector (Image via Devolver Digital)

Make your way back to where you left the second robotic body, and you'll see a fan that can push you above the wall has triggered. Use it to climb and continue to the right until you reach another circuit board on the ground. Look down below the wall, and if you're in the right spot, you should be able to pick up the connector. Position it above the circuit, and your way in The Talos Principle 2 The Gift is clear.

This concludes the walkthrough for The Gift puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.