The Talos Principle 2 Substitution guide (Lost Marshes puzzle 1)

The Talos Principle 2 is chock-full of some really ingenious puzzles that require both analytical and creative thinking in order to overcome them. Although the game starts with simple puzzles, it significantly ramps up the difficulty by the late game stage. One such late-game level is the Lost Marshes, which houses 8 distinct puzzles, each more complex than the other.

While the general structure of the puzzles remains essentially the same throughout all the levels, the layout and combinations get progressively more complex. The late-game puzzles require you to simultaneously juggle between multiple connectors, panels, and lasers in order to unlock your way to the progress wheel.

The Lost Marshes houses some of the toughest puzzles in the game, starting with the Substitution. Here's a comprehensive guide on the first Lost Marshes puzzle - Substitution in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Substitution (Lost Marshes) puzzle in The Talos Principle 2?

The Talos Principle 2 is one of the most intriguing puzzle-platformer games out there. It improves on almost every single aspect of its predecessor. Developed by Croteam, the game gives you control of an Android tasked with solving some really complex environmental puzzles in order to escape a mysterious megastructure.

You reach the Lost Marshes level halfway through the game's campaign, at which point, the difficulty of the puzzles is ramped up significantly. Fortunately, most of The Talos Principle 2's puzzles are physics-based, with multiple different ways to solve them, and the Substitution puzzle is no exception.

The Substitution puzzle is the very first obstacle you will encounter in the Lost Marshes level. Much like the previous levels in The Talos Principle 2, the first puzzle of Lost Marshes, i.e., Substitution, is an introductory puzzle to the central theme of the level. And given it's an introductory segment, the puzzle isn't particularly challenging.

However, given the Lost Marshes is one of the final few levels of the game, even the introductory puzzle can be quite tricky. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to easily solve the Substitution puzzle (Lost Marshes level) in The Talos Principle 2:

As soon as you enter the level, head straight to your left and pick up the wind panel on the floor.

Take the wind-panel to the platform switch with the connector on top of it and substitute the connector with the panel.

Substituting is the primary mechanic in Lost Marshes level, where you will have to replace multiple items in quick succession to solve some of the later puzzles of the level.

After placing the wind-panel on top of the platform switch, the laser door blocking the platform on the left should open up, dropping the platform on the floor.

Pick up the platform and place it on top of the platform switch after removing the wind panel.

Pick up the wind-panel from the platform switch and take it back to its original position.

With the wind-panel now active and the laser door disengaged, you can simply step on the panel to give yourself a boost upwards. Upon reaching the upper platform, simply move forward and interact with the progress wheel to conclude the Substitution puzzle.