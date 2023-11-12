The Talos Principle 2 Duet guide (Wooded Plateau puzzle 5)

The Talos Principle 2 represents an evolved version of its 2014 predecessor, featuring a brand-new storyline and puzzles based on sci-fi as well as philosophical concepts. It introduces some new puzzle mechanics with fresh elements that might be familiar to you if you played the original game.

Among the zones you will encounter in this title is the Wooded Plateau, which comprises eight puzzle rooms. One of them, the Duet, involves the creative use of Drillers and holes. It might be difficult to figure out what you have to do initially. In case you are stuck in this puzzle, here's a solution for you.

How to solve the Duet in Talos Principle 2

To solve the Duet puzzle in Talos Principle 2, start by heading southwest. Use the Driller to make a hole in the northeast metal wall. This creates an opening that allows access to a fan switch.

Create a hole in the wall (Image via Croteam)

With the fan activated, use it as a platform to leap to the area housing the Jammer. Use this tool to destroy the nearby blue barrier, then return to the southwest Driller and make another hole in the metal wall adjacent to the second Driller.

Create another hole adjacent to the Driller (Image via Croteam)

Go back to the Jammer and use it once more to lower the barrier and access that second Driller. Place it on the wall's opposite side, then position the first Driller on the other side of the hole and stop the second Driller.

Place the second Driller through the hole (Image via Croteam)

Deploy one Driller to the square slot to lower the blue barrier. Use the other one to reach the metal wall near the Jammer and drill a hole. Jump to the tool and place it outside the hole between the metal wall and the purple barrier. Make use of the nearby ladder to exit.

Jam the barrier and exit using the ladder (Image via Croteam)

Afterward, use the Driller on the metal wall near the Progress Wheel to expose a sightline of the barrier. Finally, get the Jammer and use it to destroy this blockade.

Use the Jammer to lower the barrier near the Progress Wheel in Talos Principle 2 (Image via Croteam)

By lowering the final barrier, you should have access to the Progress Wheel.

Following these steps should help you complete the Duet puzzle in Talos Principle 2. After this, you are headed to the Passage puzzle room, the sixth one in the Wooded Plateau.

