The Talos Principle 2 Placement guide (Wooded Plateau puzzle 4)

The Talos Principle 2 presents a diverse array of distinctive puzzles that demand players to employ the devices cleverly. Each puzzle in the game incorporates last-based tools like an accumulator, connector, teleporting devices, and more.

To successfully complete each puzzle, players must interact with a main device. These puzzles are integral to the main campaign.

Throughout the campaign of The Talos Principle 2, players can explore different regions, such as the Wooded Plateau, each offering a range of unique puzzles. Upon reaching this region, players must solve three initial puzzles to unlock access to the next area and a puzzle known as Placement.

This article offers valuable insights on effectively overcoming the Placement puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to easily solve the Placement puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Placement puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Devolver Digital)

In the course of your primary campaign journey of The Talos Principle 2, you'll arrive at the Wooded Plateau. Upon reaching this location, you'll encounter three puzzles: Quantum Tunneling, Mutual Aid, and Backup. Once these puzzles are successfully completed, you'll unlock access to the subsequent area, where a new challenge named Placement awaits.

The primary goal of the Placement puzzle is to engage with a central device obstructed by a blue laser barrier. Your objective is to employ tools like the connector, driller, cubic device, and switches strategically to clear the way for the main device.

This rusted iron wall is located towards the right-end corner of the area (Image via Devolver Digital)

Begin the puzzle by choosing the driller. Turn around, head left, proceed a short distance, and then turn right. You'll encounter a rusted iron wall. Refer to the image mentioned above for guidance. Position the driller in front of the rusted iron wall to create a hole, revealing a connector.

This rusted iron wall is located at the left-end corner section of the puzzle area (Image via Devolver Digital)

Pick up the connector, go left, and return to the starting point where you picked up the driller. There, you'll find a fan and a switch. Navigate behind the area to reach a corner with another rusted iron wall. Following the image instructions, place the connector in front of this wall.

Place the driller near the connector (Image via Devolver Digital)

Next, return to the driller's location, pick it up, and go back to where you positioned the connector near the rusted iron wall. Follow the image guidelines to place the driller, creating a hole that exposes an empty cubic slot. Insert the connector into this slot.

Move to the area with the empty cubic slot, just beyond the rusted iron wall. Pick up the cubic device and place it in the nearby fan. After positioning the cubic device in the fan, return to the driller, pick up the connector through the hole, and move a short distance forward with the connector in hand. Look up to find a blue switch. Activate the switch, then turn right near the fan area to find another blue switch.

Now, position the connector above the cubic device in the fan. Return to the driller, pick it up, and target the area above where the blue switch is located. Following this, go near the fan area, where you'll find a switch. Activate it, aligning all the lasers successfully and opening the path to the main device. Interact with it to complete the puzzle.