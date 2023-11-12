The Talos Principle 2 Mutual Aid guide (Wooded Plateau puzzle 2)

The Talos Principle 2 players can solve the second puzzle, Mutual Aid, after completing the first one called Quantum Tunneling. It is straightforward, and you can finish the level relatively quickly. All you need to do is place a Driller in the right place.

The puzzle might be challenging when you need help finding the right solution. However, Mutual Aid should be relatively easy when you crack the mechanics.

With an understanding of the puzzle mechanic, you should be able to finish this level effortlessly. This article will walk you through the Mutual Aid puzzle from the Wooded Plateau region in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve Mutual Aid puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Starting phase of the puzzle (Image via Croteam)

Once the puzzle starts, you will see that you can enter through the barrier of the arena-like structure. Get inside the barrier and go to the left side of the location. Walk a few meters until you come across a Driller. This item will be used to create a hole in the wall where the red laser points.

Jammer is in the right side (Image via Croteam)

The reason to make this crack is to let the red laser pass the energy beam to the red sun. Doing this will allow you to open the room that has previously blocked.

After using the Driller, from the exact position, move your screen to look back at the place from where you have entered. You will see a Jammer to your right. Head to that area to pick it up.

Take the Talos Principle 2 Jammer and walk to the recently opened room. From inside the room, you will jam the already removed barrier.

Use the Jammer to remove the Shield (Image via Croteam)

Now, you will need to obtain the Driller back because to solve The Talos Principle 2 Mutual Aid, you must create another hole. Activate this item and make a crack in the room where you have positioned your Jammer.

With that, the next thing you will have to do is to take the Jammer and place it carefully before the hole. The placement must allow you to use the Jammer to open another barrier. Moreover, it should be in a place from where you can take it later.

Mid phase of The Talos Principle 2 game (Image via Croteam)

The solution for the Mutual Aid puzzle of the Wooded Plateau region after opening the barrier is to enter the new jammed room. Take the left turn and go behind the hole to grab the Jammer.

This is the reason is why you should place the jamming item near the hole. Once you take this item, the newly opened room will be closed again. Open it again from this new location to fetch the Driller.

Final phase of the puzzle (Image via Croteam)

Bring both items to the third barrier; you can reach it by turning left from the second barrier. Jam the third barrier to get inside the room with your Driller. Walk a few meters, and you will see a square slot.

Put the item in that slot to open the fourth barrier. Get inside the room and place your hand on the Progress Wheel to finish the Mutual Aid puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.