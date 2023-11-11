The Talos Principle 2 The Wall guide (Lost Marshes puzzle 3)

After completing the second puzzle in the Lost Marshes region of The Talos Principle 2, you will encounter another one called The Wall. This puzzle is straightforward; all you need to do is place a Jammer in the right place. This item will help you remove a blue barrier restricting you from using the Progress Wheel. You can complete this task relatively quickly.

This article will walk you through The Wall puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve The Wall puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Swap the drill with the box and create a hole (Image via Croteam)

As soon as The Wall puzzle starts in The Talos Principle 2, you will face the blue barrier. Behind the obstacle is a Progress Wheel that you will need to place your hands on to complete this level. From this angle, you will see a Hexahedron (box) to the right and a Driller to the left. Take a right turn and move towards the box to pick it up.

You must place the Hexahedron in the right place to get a Jammer. To achieve this, you will need to swap the box with the Driller. Go to the spot where this item is and change it with the box. You will hold the drill to create a hole in the wall.

Connector, Jammer, and red laser (Image via Croteam)

Remember, you must make a hole in the wall next to the box you just swapped. The Talos Principle 2 drill resource will help you switch items from behind the wall. After creating a hole, you will see a new room. You must go to that room to swap other items.

Now, start walking to the area from where you have picked the box first. There, you will see a glowing red sun that is attached to a Connector. Walk straight until you see the Connector to your left, and take that turn to reach another room. This is the same room that you saw from the hole.

Swap Jammer with Hexahedron (Image via Croteam)

You will be given two items in this room: a Connector and a Jammer. Firstly, you should take the Connector and swap it with the Jammer. Then, you will need to swap the item again with the Hexahedron. Take the box and swap one more time with the Connector.

Look at the red sun and tap 'Select' to link it with the Connector. Do the same thing with the red laser; select it. Drop The Talos Principle 2 Connector on the ground and head towards the Jammer.

Opening the barrier (Image via Croteam)

Once you arrive at that spot, you must close the hole by deactivating the Driller. Pick the drill item from the ground and swap it with the Jammer.

Take the swapped item and go near the blue barrier to jam it. Enter the newly opened room and place your hand on the Progress Wheel to finish the puzzle.