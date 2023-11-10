The Talos Principle 2 Self-Sufficiency guide (Grasslands Ring puzzle 7)

The Talos Principle 2 has a ton of puzzles for you to complete. The Self-Sufficiency puzzle may seem difficult to decipher, but it's easy once you understand what you need to do and how to do it. In this puzzle, you must determine where to place a fan and some Connectors. The task is straightforward and can be completed within a minute.

This article should help you understand how to approach the Self-Sufficiency puzzle and solve it in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Self-Sufficiency puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Activating Connector in the Self-Sufficiency puzzle (Image via Croteam)

In The Talos Principle 2, Self-Sufficiency is the second-last puzzle from the Grassland Ring region.

Once you enter the blue barrier in the area, you will see the red sun on the right side of your screen. Walk towards the sun until you see a fan next to it. There are three fans, but only one can work at a time. This time, you will detach the one next to the sun and place it on the nearest square slot.

Detachable fan and the green sun (Image via Croteam)

To attach the fan, rotate your game screen to the left, where you can see the green sun. Beside the sun is a square slot to place the detached fan. Drop the fan. As you do that, the blue barrier will be removed. Enter the newly opened room and take the Connector.

Now, head towards the red sun and climb up the stairs. Look back at the recently opened room to select the green laser and sun. After doing that, drop the Connector on the ground to make the connection. If the signal is green, you can move towards detaching the fan.

Place fans in this slot to remove barrier (Image via Croteam)

Take the fan and walk to the opposite side of the arena-like structure. Here, you will see a similar square slot where you must place the fan. Drop the item on the slot to remove the barrier. This newly opened spot will provide an RGB Converter.

Pick the RGB Converter and walk straight until you reach the top of the stairs. Look back at the same place from where you grabbed it. From this position, you will have a complete overview of all the items you need to connect to finish the level.

Activating the RGB Converter in The Talos Principle puzzle (Image via Croteam)

From this point, you must connect the blue laser, the green and red sun, as well as the Connector to an RGB Converter. After you successfully carry out this job, you will see the activation of the RGB Converter. Drop this resource on the ground and move towards the place to detach the fan.

You will have to attach the fan to the original slot. The platform near the slot will allow you to jump high enough to reach the Progress Wheel. Place your hand on the wheel to finish this The Talos Principle 2 puzzle.