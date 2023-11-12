The Talos Principle 2 Quantum Tunneling guide (Wooded Plateau puzzle 1)

The Talos Principle 2 improves upon its 2014 predecessor in countless ways. This includes a grander plot and more complex puzzles that expand upon their original foundations. However, there are new mechanics in store as well, including a brand new "portal" machine that can create holes in specific metallic walls.

This, in turn, ties into the other mechanics players will be familiar with, especially those returning from the first Talos Principle game. The very first puzzle chamber to introduce this element is the first puzzle in the Wooded Plateau area, called "Quantum Tunneling."

How to solve the Quantum Tunneling puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Use a portal device to create a hole to grab the other device, and repeat (Image via The Talos Principle 2/Devolver Digital)

One of the more interesting mechanics in the game that players will encounter is a portal-creation device associated with the puzzle, as mentioned earlier. Aiming it at specific metallic walls will allow players to create a hole players can travel through. This is great for grabbing things just beyond the wall within arm's reach or for more complex scenarios, like connecting emitter beams to receptors.

Upon entering the chamber, head to the left area first. Here, pick up the device and aim it at the wall past the purple barrier - at this point, it should be obvious that no physical puzzle elements or objects can pass through this barrier. Create a hole right next to the other device, then go to the newly manifested opening to grab the second machine.

Two are needed to complete this puzzle (Image via The Talos Principle 2/Devolver Digital)

With the new device in hand, approach the wall opposite the entrance and create a hole there. Place the second machine next to it. Now, enter the next arena to reach the opposite side of the hole and pick up the inactive portal device. Use it to keep the hole active and then pick up the other device. With both on the player's end, the final part of the puzzle is at hand.

The goal of the puzzle (Image via The Talos Principle 2/Devolver Digital)

Thankfully, this is the easiest section of the puzzle. Players will only need to place the two devices on the floor switches. This should open up the barrier leading to the palm-activated panel, which is key to progressing further through the game's narrative and areas. Players simply need to go ahead and interact with it, after which they can go on their merry way exploring the varied sandbox environments of the game.

The Talos Principle 2 was released on November 2, 2023. Developed by Croteam and published by Devolver Digital, it is a first and third-person puzzler game, acting as a direct sequel to the 2014 original. After humanity is wiped out and replaced by sentient robots, they must unravel the mysteries behind a bizarre apparition and an ancient megastructure connected to puzzles.

The game is available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Those interested in the series' roots may want to check out the series bundle available on Steam.