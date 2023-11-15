The Talos Principle 2 Rainbow guide (Flooded Valley puzzle 7)

The Rainbow puzzle, found in The Talos Principle 2, poses a formidable challenge. Despite its brevity, there's a significant likelihood of encountering difficulties. This is primarily due to the puzzle incorporating seven distinct types of switches, and you are tasked with activating all of them using only three devices. These devices comprise RGB converters and one accumulator. Successful activation of all switches opens the path to the main device, and upon interacting with it, the puzzle is deemed complete.

The Rainbow puzzle unfolds in the Flooded Valley, and it is part of the main campaign quest of The Talos Principle 2. It is the seventh among the eight diverse puzzles within this region. This guide provides strategies for effectively navigating and completing the Rainbow puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to easily solve the Rainbow puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Rainbow puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Devolver Digital)

As you advance through the main campaign, you'll reach the northern part of the game. Once there, you'll discover the Flooded Valley, a location where you'll encounter various puzzle challenges such as Absorption, Triptych, Crossing, Wellspring, Balance of Forces, and Reconnaissance. Upon successfully solving these puzzles, you'll unlock entry to a new area featuring the Rainbow puzzle.

After selecting the red switches, place the accumulator on the ground (Image via Devolver Digital)

Begin this puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 by lifting the accumulator. Subsequently, turn around to locate the red and blue switches. Select the red switch and position the accumulator on the ground, triggering its red glow. Rotate, and you will find green, blue, red, blue, and green switches in front of you. Choose the red switch and place the accumulator on the ground.

Select the blue and red switches and then select two green switches (Image via Devolver Digital)

Turn left, and then pick up the RGB converter, then turn to select the blue and red switches. Turn once again and then engage the two green switches before situating the RGB converter parallel to the accumulator. Use the image above for reference.

Position the RGB converter just behind the accumulator (Image via Devolver Digital)

After that, turn left, acquire another RGB converter, and select the accumulator linked to the red switch. Turn around, select the first RGB converter, and select the two blue switches. Position the RGB converter just behind the accumulator. This will activate all the switches and reveal the path to the main device. Proceed to the main device area and interact with it to successfully solve the Rainbow puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

Upon successfully solving the Rainbow puzzle, you will unlock the final trial in the Flooded Valley known as "Remember." The primary goal of all puzzles in this area is to engage with the central device. While the objective may seem straightforward, mastering the use of innovative devices is crucial.

In The Talos Principle 2, nearly every puzzle entails activating switches that are strategically connected to devices like the RGB converter, Accumulator, and connector. Proper utilization of these devices is essential to unlock the pathway leading to the main device.