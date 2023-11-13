The Talos Principle 2 Upward Migration guide (Verdant Canyon puzzle 3)

The Talos Principle 2 delivers an engaging experience by presenting unique puzzle-centric challenges. Players can immerse themselves in these puzzles for extended periods, given their demand for strategic thinking to surmount obstacles. While the game prioritizes its narrative and unravels secrets about a mysterious robotic society, its missions predominantly revolve around puzzle-solving.

As you progress through the campaign, you'll reach Verdant Canyon, a location boasting eight puzzle challenges, including one called Upward Migration. Although seemingly straightforward, solving this puzzle hinges on your adept utilization of the tools provided within the puzzle area.

This article will guide you on effortlessly completing the Upward Migration puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Upward Migration in The Talos Principle 2

The Upward Migration in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

During your playthrough of The Talos Principle 2's main campaign, you'll reach Verdant Canyon. Upon entering this area, you'll encounter puzzles named Mountaineer and Spiderweb. Solving these puzzles unlocks access to the subsequent area and a challenge known as Upward Migration.

Similar to the other puzzles in this region, this one shares the same objective. The task involves interacting with the main device, which requires activating switches using the connector; this step subsequently opens the path to the main device.

Pick up the connector and exit the fenced area. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon reaching the puzzle area, proceed straight and turn right, moving behind the fences. Locate a connector, pick it up, and exit the fenced area, continuing straight. Turn left and select the red switch.

Head toward the corner right section of the puzzle area. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Return to the point where you obtained the connector, and place it near the zero-gravity wall. Use the image for guidance. Next, head straight to the corner section, turn left, and acquire the Gravshifter. Now, use the Gravshifter and aim toward the zero-gravity wall to pull the connector from the ground.

Head to the corner right section of the puzzle area. (Image via Devolver Digital)

With the Gravshifter in hand, turn right, and you'll encounter another zero-gravity wall. Aim the wall through the Gravshifter to attract the connector. Proceed straight and turn right, reaching the corner right section with another connector and zero-gravity wall. Pick up the connector, turn around, and select the previously attached connector on the wall.

Turn left, and you will find a red switch; select it and position the connector near the zero-gravity wall. Pick up the Gravshifter, aim at the zero-gravity wall to pull the connector, retrieve the Gravshifter, and turn around. Focus on the corner zero gravity wall. Once all lasers align with the switches, the path to the main device will open. Now, go toward the main device and interact with it to complete the puzzle.

These steps will help you solve the Upward Migration in The Talos Principle 2.