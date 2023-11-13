The Talos Principle 2 Spiderweb guide (Verdant Canyon puzzle 2)

The Talos Principle 2 introduces a diverse range of challenging puzzles that deliver a captivating gameplay experience. These puzzles, while intricate, demand strategic thinking, thereby amplifying the overall enjoyment of the game. Centered around the inventive realm of robots, The Talos Principle 2 tailors its puzzles to suit its innovative world. To assist players in navigating these challenges, helpful objects are strategically placed, offering support and facilitating smoother progression through the game.

The main campaign of The Talos Principle 2 includes a journey through various regions, one of which is the Verdant Canyon. In this area, you'll encounter eight distinct puzzle types, with one particularly challenging puzzle known as Spiderweb.

Despite its brevity, this puzzle demands a strategic approach, requiring efficient use of the available tools to successfully complete it. This article offers a helpful strategy for solving the Spiderweb puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to easily solve the Spiderweb puzzle The Talos Principle 2

The Spiderweb puzzle The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

During your main campaign playthrough of The Talos Principle 2, you'll eventually reach the Verdant Canyon. Progressing through this location involves tackling the Mountaineer puzzle first, unlocking access to the Spiderweb puzzle. As with other puzzles, the primary goal in Spiderweb is to interact with the central device. However, reaching this device requires manipulating laser barriers.

The unique feature of Verdant Canyon is its zero-gravity walls, allowing you to walk into them and traverse different areas. To aid you in this endeavor, various tools, such as the Graveshifter, are available. This tool proves handy for attracting objects toward you in the zero-gravity environment. Additionally, you'll find switches, cubic devices, connectors, and empty cubic slots for assistance.

You will find an empty cubic slot and a fan. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Begin the puzzle by picking the Graveshifter, then proceed a short distance ahead to encounter an empty cubic slot and a fan. From there, turn around and face the zero gravity wall, marked in black. Step onto the fan, jump, and move toward the zero gravity wall.

Pick up the connector and place it in the cubic cemented slope. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Descend and locate the connector, pick it up, and place it on a cubic cement-type slope. Next, within that area, you will find a ladder. Utilize it to navigate through the wall.

Aim it at the same zero-gravity wall. (Image via Devolver Digital)

After that, pick up the Graveshifter and aim it at the same zero gravity wall, but this time at its upper section, ensuring it attracts the connector. Refer to the image for clarity.

Subsequently, use the Gravshifter to direct towards the zero gravity wall (front face of the wall). Step onto the fan, jump, and reach the wall. Retrieve the connector from the wall, turn around, and identify a blue switch. Select the switch, then turn left to find another blue switch, and select it as well.

After that, place the connector on the same wall, aligning its lasers to create an open path for the main device. Descend, head to the left corner of the puzzle, and interact with the main device to complete the Verdant Canyon puzzle.