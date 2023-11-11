The Talos Principle 2 Lateral Thinking guide (Verdant Canyon puzzle 4)

You will encounter various mysteries and puzzles as you travel through the world of The Talos Principle 2. The game provides a variety of devices that you can utilize to aid you with these brainteasers.

Verdant Canyon is one of the game's various biomes, and it offers several interesting and unique puzzles. One of these puzzles is called Lateral Thinking.

This article will solve the puzzle mentioned above and walk you through the process of unlocking the vault at the end.

How to solve the Lateral Thinking puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Lateral Thinking is one of the unique puzzles in The Talos Principle 2. You need to walk on a particular wall during this puzzle in order to solve it. You will be given various objects, such as Hexahedrons, connectors, etc, to assist you in solving Lateral Thinking.

You will find a connector when you arrive at the puzzle's location. You can use it to link the red laser conduits with the red panel beside the gate. The electric barrier will dissipate, and you can progress further.

Connect the gate panel with the laser conduit (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now, the central part of the puzzle. In front of you will be a wall which you can walk on. Go closer to it, and you will get a prompt. Once you start scaling the wall, go further and then turn left. You will be able to spot a Hexahedron.

Pick up the Hexahedron (Image via Devolver Digital)

Retrieve the Hexahedron and get back to the connector. You will see a pressure pad outside the gate. Place the Hexahedron on top of the pad, and you can safely remove the connector. Take the connector and start scaling the wall once again.

You need to open the other electrical barrier now (Image via Devolver Digital)

When you scale a little bit, right before the second electrical barrier, turn left, and you can find a platform where you can land. Stand there and look for a blue laser conduit. Connect that with the second barrier's blue laser panel and place the connector on the platform.

Connect the conduit to the barrier's panel (Image via Devolver Digital)

Go past the barricade and turn right. You will be able to see the vault and open it.

This concludes the Lateral Thinking puzzle walkthrough in The Talos Principle 2. This one is a relatively easy puzzle if you know how the different components work in the game.