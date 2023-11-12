The Talos Principle 2 Mountaineer guide (Verdant Canyon puzzle 1)

The expansive environment of The Talos Principle 2 offers diverse regions for exploration, each presenting fresh puzzle challenges and distinct experiences tied to their unique settings. The objects, narratives, challenges, and locations are grounded in a robotic world, ensuring an exhilarating gaming experience.

For example, the Verdant Canyon is a region encountered in the main campaign. Upon reaching this area, you'll come across eight distinct puzzles, the initial one being the Mountaineer. Despite its simplicity, effective utilization of the zero-gravity walls in the region is crucial.

This article offers valuable strategies for solving The Talos Principle 2's Mountaineer puzzle.

How to easily solve the Mountaineer puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Mountaineer puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

The primary goal of the Mountaineer puzzle is to engage with the central device. However, to interact with it effectively, your path must be cleared by manipulating the blue laser barriers and harnessing the force of gravity.

In the Verdant Canyon region of The Talos Principle 2, the absence of gravity in the specific walls adds a unique dimension, allowing you to navigate through structures and elevated platforms. However, the key challenge lies in the deceptive nature of the puzzles, requiring strategic gameplay to overcome the obstacles.

Enter the blue portal-like fragment. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Once you reach the puzzle location, walk into the black wall, which functions as a support for zero gravity, turn right, and descend. Proceed and enter the blue portal-like fragment connected to a zero-gravity wall. Beyond the fragment, you'll encounter fences housing a device known as the Gravshifter.

You will encounter a blue barrier. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Enter the blue fragment, make a turn, and pass through the fenced area. Pick up the Gravshifter, turn right, and go straight. After continuing a short distance, you will encounter a blue barrier, behind which lies another zero-gravity wall. Directly opposite the wall is the connector. Holding the Gravshifter, aim at the wall to attract the connector.

Retrieve the connector and then select two blue switches. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Move a bit further, and you will find an empty cubic slot. Place the Gravshifter into the empty slot and enter the zero-gravity wall. Retrieve the connector from the wall, turn around to locate a blue switch, and select it. Turn left to find another blue switch, and select it as well. Now, place the connector on the wall and descend.

All lasers are now aligned with the connector, unlocking your path to the main device. Descend, move forward slightly, turn left, and you'll arrive at the main device. Interact with it to complete the puzzle.

By following the steps above, you can easily solve the Mountaineer puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.