The Talos Principle 2 Seesaw guide (Wooded Plateau puzzle 8)

The enthralling narrative of The Talos Principle 2 centers on the realm of robots. While being immersed in the plot, you'll uncover the enigmas enshrouding the robotic society.

The main campaign introduces several demanding puzzles, necessitating travel across the expansive game environment. Within each setting, you'll encounter eight types of puzzles, with innovative tools to assist you in solving them.

Among these is the Seesaw puzzle, situated in the Wooded Plateau. It's the eighth and final challenge in the area, and completing it marks the end of your trials in the region. This article shares valuable tips and strategies for solving the Seesaw puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to easily solve the Seesaw puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Seesaw puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

While progressing through the main campaign of The Talos Principle 2, you'll arrive at the Wooded Plateau. Here, you'll encounter seven puzzles that, once conquered, unlock access to the subsequent area and introduce a fresh challenge known as the Seesaw puzzle.

This puzzle's goal is to engage with the central device, but it comes with a twist involving laser-based devices. To overcome this, you must utilize tools like the Connector, Driller, and various switches.

Select two red switches and then place the connector on the ground. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Start the puzzle by choosing the connector, then turn left to locate a red switch and select it. Turn right to find another red switch and select that, too. Place the connector on the ground. For reference, utilize the image mentioned above.

Aim at the rusted iron wall through the window. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Proceed by picking up the driller and moving closer to the window. Place the driller toward the rusted iron wall visible through the window. Use the image above for guidance, positioning the driller to create a hole, revealing a red switch beyond the iron wall.

Select the red switch through the hole. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now, turn around and pick up the connector. Select the red switch through the hole made by the driller. Then, turn left and select another red switch. Place the connector on the ground, causing lasers from the switches to align through the connector.

Select two blue switches. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Next, pick up the initial connector and turn left to choose the blue switch. Turn left again, aim, and select the blue switch through the window where the driller was placed earlier. Now, place the connector on the ground.

Pick up the driller once more and backtrack a bit. Aim the driller through the window toward the rusted iron wall. Spot the blue switch through the window, place the driller, and witness the successful alignment of all lasers. Your path to the main device will now be open. Interact with the main device to conclude the puzzle.

By following these steps, you will complete the Seesaw puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.