The Talos Principle 2 Triptych guide (Flooded Valley puzzle 2)

Croteam's recent release, The Talos Principle 2, offers thought-provoking puzzles like the Triptych from The Flooded Valley region. The riddle might appear challenging at first glance, but once you know how to crack the mechanic, it’s easy to solve. You will be given two items, and you have to find a way to connect them to the energy sources.

Triptych is only the second riddle from the Flooded Valley region. Since the starting puzzles are more straightforward than those that come last, this level should be easy to solve. This article will discuss how to crack the Triptych riddle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve Triptych puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Green and blue suns along with the RGB Connector (Image via Croteam)

After entering through the blue barrier, your The Talos Principle 2 Triptych puzzle starts. The riddle offers an Accumulator and an RGB Connector. If you want to progress beyond this level, you must use these devices correctly.

Connect the item to the red and blue lasers (Image via Croteam)

Unlike other puzzles you may have solved earlier, you should not give much thought to this puzzle. A straightforward way to solve it is to take the RGB Connector first and link it with the red and blue lasers. This connection will allow the device to store green light.

Visuals of the Accumulator and RGB Connector (Image via Croteam)

Once you link the item, drop it on the ground and pick up the Accumulator beside the RGB Connector. Since the space of the puzzle area is small, and both items can be found in the same room, you can get the job done quickly.

Select these sources (Image via Croteam)

Use the Accumulator to collect the green energy and link it to the green sun. Now, leave this device and pick up the RGB Connector again.

In the final phase of the puzzle, you will use the “Select” option on the red laser and two blue suns. Moreover, you will also need to use the feature on the Accumulator.

Final phase of the Triptych puzzle (Image via Croteam)

Once you follow through with the abovementioned details, you can drop the RGB connector. It will help remove the barrier blocking your way to the Progress Wheel. Place your hand on it to finish The Talos Principle 2 puzzle.