The Talos Principle 2 Backward Propagation guide (Eastern Wetlands puzzle 7)

Backward Propagation is the seventh puzzle you can solve in the Easter Wetlands region of The Talos Principle 2. It is easy to finish; all you need is an understanding of the game’s basic mechanics. To solve it, you must connect the suns and lasers in the area with two inverters.

This article will walk you through the Backward Propagation puzzle from the Easter Wetlands region in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Backward Propagation puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Way to solve the Backward Propagation (Image via Croteam)

Once the Backward Propagation puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 starts, you will encounter an arena-like structure's blue barrier and the red sun.

Get inside and walk to the right side of the arena until you encounter an inverter. Pick it up and place it in the nearest square slot. It is right in front of the area where you picked up the inverter.

Starting phase of the puzzle (Image via Croteam)

After placing the item in the square slot, you must head towards the room that has the second inverter. Go through the removed barrier to take the item. Use the “Select” feature to link the device with the red and blue sun, as well as the blue laser, in the same room. Although the second inverter will be linked, it will not pass the energy beam.

Now, go back to where you have put the first inverter. Take the item and move towards the entrance from where you can see the red sun (the one that you saw in the beginning when you started the puzzle).

Mid-phase of Talos Principle 2 puzzle (Image via Croteam)

Connect the first inverter with the second one and the red sun. This will activate the device. However, the connection is incomplete because the blue barrier is still active. To remove it, you must step on the slot since you don’t have any other items to place on it.

Don’t step off from the slot until you see the connection between the red and blue energy beam. As soon as the lights are active, move towards the first inverter. Grab the item and bring it close to the second inverter, where you can see the two blue suns. Click “Select” to link the blue suns and the first inverter with the second.

The final phase of The Talos Principle 2 puzzle (Image via Croteam)

You must now step on the square slot again. Wait for a few seconds and observe the blue sun before you. The energy will pass through the inverter to the blue sun and open a new room.

Enter the space and interact with the Progress Wheel to finish this The Talos Principle 2 puzzle.