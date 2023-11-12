The Talos Principle 2 Transmission guide (Lost Marshes puzzle 2)

The Talos Principle 2 offers players an array of unique puzzles that require strategic use of tools like the Accumulator, Connector, teleporting devices, and more. It's a sequel to the popular puzzle genre title from 2014, and preserves the creative and intricate mechanics of its predecessor. Taking place thousands of years after the original, the sequel introduces a new storyline for players to delve into.

As they progress, they encounter various zones, each housing numerous puzzle-filled rooms. At one point, players will come across the Lost Marshes region where they need to solve eight puzzles to go ahead. One among these is the Transmission, a relatively short but quite tricky challenge to solve.

How to solve the Transmission puzzle in Talos Principle 2

The Transmission puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 is the eighth and last puzzle in Lost Marshes.

Start by using the fan catapult or jump pad to reach the top of the structure. Locate and grab the Jammer and use it to dismantle the barrier on the right, providing access to another droid for control. This allows you to bring the droid out of the enclosed room.

Grab the jammer on top of the structure (Image via Croteam)

Returning to the top with the Jammer in hand, use the fan to ensure precision while targeting the barrier with the Item Swapper in first-person view. This prevents accidental Jammer drops. Control the lower droid and swap the fan part with the Driller.

Swap the fan for the Driller (Image via Croteam)

Use the Driller to create a hole in the structure's ceiling.

Creating a hole in Talos Principle 2 (Image via Croteam)

The droid on the roof picks up the Jammer, falls through the hole, and swaps it with the Connector, which is then placed on the ground.

With one droid standing on the plate, the red light source is revealed. Link it with the Connector and the red receptacle.

Link the connectors to the receptacles(Image via Croteam)

This triggers an air current, allowing you to ride it to a ledge with the terminal, successfully completing the puzzle. The Progress Wheel is located just above the Red Receiver. Step into the Fan below it to make your way to the wheel.

Following these steps should complete the Transmission puzzle in Talos Principle 2. Completing it also signifies the end of the Lost Marshes puzzles.

