The Talos Principle 2 Possibilities guide (Lost Marshes puzzle 2)

The Possibilities puzzle in The Talos Principle 2's Lost Marshes level might initially seem quite straightforward. However, it's arguably one of the most complex puzzles in this title. Much like its predecessor, this game features some really ingenious challenges that require you to think creatively to solve them.

Although The Talos Principle starts with relatively easy puzzles like those in the Grasslands Ring level, they get significantly harder as you approach the campaign's finale.

The Lost Marshes is an end-game level filled with puzzles that are arguably some of the most challenging. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily solve the Possibilities one in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Possibilities puzzle (Lost Marshes) in The Talos Principle 2

Possibilities is Lost Marshes' second puzzle and one that carries the same general structure as the previous puzzle in the level Substitution. However, it is significantly more challenging than its predecessor. You still need to use the same principle of connecting laser panels and combining them to unlock certain doors.

However, this is a tad more complicated due to the added mechanic of substitution. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to solve the Possibilities puzzle in The Talos Principle 2:

Upon entering the puzzle arena, head to your right and step on the platform on the floor.

The wind panel will propel you upwards. Then, you can grab a metal box/platform and bring it to the ground.

Substitute the metal box with the connector placed on top of a rotating platform to your left.

Bring the latter item with you back to the wind panel and head to the platform right above you (where you got the metal box).

Standing on the platform, put the connector down and link it to the blue panel on the wall straight ahead.

After the connector recharges with the blue energy, bring it back with you to ground level.

Substitute it with the metal box again.

Use that object to get on top of the platform adjacent to it (one with the progress wheel).

After making it on top of the platform, pick up the connector once again and link it to the blue panel on the wall (remember to substitute it with the metal box to keep the blue panels active).

If you execute all the steps mentioned above in the right order, you will disengage the final laser door that's blocking your way to the progress wheel. Simply interact with it to conclude the Possibilities puzzle.