The Talos Principle 2 Rerouting guide (High Plain puzzle 5)

The Talos Principle 2's various puzzles can range from simplistic to challenging. Notwithstanding their difficulty level, each has some complexity associated with it. The High Plain puzzle, Rerouting, falls in the former category, yet players need to proceed with precision when attempting to solve it. The only elements at play here are emitters, connectors, and receptors — three tools that have been a series staple since the first entry.

So, how exactly do players wrap up this puzzle in The Talos Principle 2? Here's all you need to know.

How to solve Rerouting puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

And so it begins (Screenshot via YouTube: Puzzle Games)

To summarize, you must utilize two connectors to interchain a beam from one point to another and unlock the barrier for the palm reader panel at the end. You should make sure that the Keep Connections option is turned on, as you will need it at a couple of points over the course of solving this puzzle.

Enter the chamber and walk down the path. Turn right, and keep walking till the end of this hallway. Take the first connector (hereby termed Connector 1) and join the receptor and the emitter to activate it. This will remove the barrier from the window to the right.

Pick up the second connector (or Connector 2) and attach it to the emitter, receptor, and Connector 1. Instead of setting it down here, take it to the other side of the window and place it there. This should keep the barrier active so you can go back and pick up Connector 1 without issue.

Keep this chain of connections going (Screenshot via YouTube: Puzzle Games)

Add the new receptor on the wall pictured above so that a total of four icons will be visible under your aiming reticle. Pick Connector 2 back up using Keep Connections and add the previously-mentioned receptor to the queue as Connector 1 and place it in front of the window through which said receptor is visible. Now pick Connector 2 again, keeping the connections, and take it to the chamber beyond this window.

The final piece of the puzzle (Screenshot via YouTube: Puzzle Games)

Connect it to the next receptor, which will open up the final barrier. Pass through and interact with the panel in the end to claim your reward and move on to the next challenge.

The Talos Principle 2 was created by Serious Sam creator Croteam and published by Devolver Digital. Set after the events of the first game, players explore a post-apocalyptic Earth inhabited by robots, continuing the goal of humanity while also solving tough puzzles. It is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.