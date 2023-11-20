The Talos Principle 2 all achievements list

The Talos Principle 2 is an expansive game on all fronts, from its grander narrative scope to more elaborate puzzles across varied sandbox environments. Throw in a greater story-focused design, and there definitely are more choices to make - and more achievements to unlock by extension.

Like the original title, developer Croteam has packed an extensive list of achievements for trophy hunters.

Since some of them can be missed, let's look at every achievement obtainable in the latest sci-fi puzzler game from Croteam and Devolver Digital.

All achievements in The Talos Principle 2

There are a total of 59 achievements in the game, some of which can be missed or triggered depending on the outcome of a choice. As it should be obvious, read through these achievements at your own risk, as many contain story spoilers.

Visiting New Jerusalem

This massive hub is a result of centuries of work (Screenshot via The Talos Principle 2)

New Jerusalem is the main hub area of The Talos Principle 2, where 1,000 robots live in harmony to continue the goal of humanity. Here, players will not just find other denizens milling about but also pieces of mankind's past and in-depth background lore of how much of the game's premise came to be in its current state.

Ab Initio: Finish the calibration process.

Finish the calibration process. Museum Visitor: Visit New Jerusalem's Museum of the Simulation.

Visit New Jerusalem's Museum of the Simulation. Text Adventurer: Finish all three text adventures in the exhibition.

Finish all three text adventures in the exhibition. Museum Explorer: Explore the Museum of the Simulation in its entirety.

Explore the Museum of the Simulation in its entirety. Signatory: Provide your digital signature to someone.

Provide your digital signature to someone. Your Biggest Fan: Tell Schuyler what to do with his life... or not.

Tell Schuyler what to do with his life... or not. Excellent: Tell Purple what to do about his voice.

Tell Purple what to do about his voice. Sinner: Have a heated argument with Thecla.

Have a heated argument with Thecla. Good Citizen: Explore New Jerusalem in its entirety.

Explore New Jerusalem in its entirety. Touch Grass: Read 10 Social Media entries.

Solving puzzles

There is no shortage of challenging puzzles in the game (Screenshot from The Talos Principle 2)

As players explore the outdoors of New Jerusalem in The Talos Principle 2, they will encounter various biomes with unique puzzles and challenges of their own. Many tools return from the 2014 predecessor, while others are brand-new, ensuring returning players will be left dazzled and impressed.

Wanderers: Embark on the expedition.

Embark on the expedition. Chicken: Refuse to go along on the expedition.

Refuse to go along on the expedition. Bridge Builder: Build one bridge.

Build one bridge. Team Spirit: Talk to each member of your team.

Talk to each member of your team. Persistent: Work on solving a puzzle for more than 20 minutes.

Work on solving a puzzle for more than 20 minutes. Becoming Smarter: Return to a puzzle for a second attempt.

Return to a puzzle for a second attempt. Grasslands Ring: Activate the tower at the Grasslands Ring.

Activate the tower at the Grasslands Ring. Wooded Plateau: Activate the tower at the Wooded Plateau.

Activate the tower at the Wooded Plateau. Desolate Island: Activate the tower on the Desolate Island.

Activate the tower on the Desolate Island. Eastern Wetlands: Activate the tower in the Eastern Wetlands.

Activate the tower in the Eastern Wetlands. Lost Marshes: Activate the tower in the Lost Marshes.

Activate the tower in the Lost Marshes. Flooded Valley: Activate the tower in the Flooded Valley.

Activate the tower in the Flooded Valley. Southern Coast: Activate the tower on the Southern Coast.

Activate the tower on the Southern Coast. Verdant Canyon: Activate the tower at the Verdant Canyon.

Activate the tower at the Verdant Canyon. Circular Oasis: Activate the tower at the Circular Oasis.

Activate the tower at the Circular Oasis. Western Delta: Activate the tower in the Western Delta.

Activate the tower in the Western Delta. Anthropic Hills: Activate the tower in the Anthropic Hills.

Activate the tower in the Anthropic Hills. High Plain: Activate the tower on the High Plain.

Activate the tower on the High Plain. Single Rod: Solve "Seesaw" puzzle by picking up only one connector.

Solve "Seesaw" puzzle by picking up only one connector. Just One Lap: Solve "Loop" without doing multiple circles.

Solve "Loop" without doing multiple circles. The Hard Way: Solve "Switcheroo" without using the "keep connections" option.

Collectibles and items

The game rewards players for straying off the beaten path and undertaking optional challenges (Screenshot from The Talos Principle 2)

Besides puzzles, there are various collectibles to find and rewards to obtain on completion of optional content in The Talos Principle 2. While not necessary for beating the game, completionists will need to look around every nook and cranny to find everything the game has to offer.

The Spark: Find one Prometheus spark.

Find one Prometheus spark. Chasing the Light: Activate a Prometheus monument without stopping the spark-chasing music.

Activate a Prometheus monument without stopping the spark-chasing music. The Thief of Fire: Solve one Prometheus monument.

Solve one Prometheus monument. The All-Gifted: Solve one Pandora monument.

Solve one Pandora monument. Mistress of Riddles: Solve one Sphinx monument.

Solve one Sphinx monument. Overload: Experience a datastream overload.

Experience a datastream overload. Puzzle Fiend: Solve all regular puzzles.

Solve all regular puzzles. Renaissance Robot: Solve all puzzles and monuments.

Solve all puzzles and monuments. The Word Endures: Explore content on a lost terminal.

Explore content on a lost terminal. Lord of the Files: Read 30 texts on terminals.

Read 30 texts on terminals. Scientia Vincere Tenebras: Explore all of the lost labs.

Explore all of the lost labs. Discovery: Find an ancient human artifact.

Find an ancient human artifact. Archaeologist: Find 10 ancient human artifacts.

Find 10 ancient human artifacts. Ecstatic Truth: Collect all 12 of Lifthrasir's audio logs.

Collect all 12 of Lifthrasir's audio logs. Trevor's Biographer: Collect all 12 of Trevor's audio logs.

Making different choices

The story goes beyond the virtual confines of the first game (Screenshot from The Talos Principle 2)

This section concerns narrative progression in The Talos Principle 2, including outcomes of certain decisions. How players proceed and who they mingle with is entirely up to them.

Into the Machine: Enter the Megastructure.

Enter the Megastructure. Prometheus Unbound: Free Prometheus from his chains.

Free Prometheus from his chains. Ab Aeterno: Defy death.

Defy death. Break the Loop: Make a choice that will define the future.

Make a choice that will define the future. The Future: Go above and beyond to change the future.

Go above and beyond to change the future. The Edge of Forever: Discover a vision of things to come.

Discover a vision of things to come. Remnants of the Past: Discover a trace of what happened on the island.

Discover a trace of what happened on the island. Mnemosyne: Find every manifestation of the past.

Find every manifestation of the past. A New Beginning: Help Byron get elected mayor.

Help Byron get elected mayor. A New Morality: Help Rand get elected mayor.

Help Rand get elected mayor. Balance: Maintain the status quo in New Jerusalem... for now.

Maintain the status quo in New Jerusalem... for now. Not What It Seems: Get involved behind the scenes.

Get involved behind the scenes. Gnothi Seauton: Use a functioning Somnodrome.

The Talos Principle 2 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.