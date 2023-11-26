The Talos Principle 2 Hexhedral Stacking guide (Lost Puzzle 24)

The Hexahedral Stacking is the last riddle from the Lost Puzzle zone in The Talos Principle 2 installment developed by Croteam. Like most puzzles in the game, this challenge also has some clues in its name.

Solving the level becomes relatively straightforward and requires less mental effort if you can find the clue. The name of this puzzle indicates that you'll need to pile up the Hexahedrons at a certain point in your gameplay.

This article will walk you through the most straightforward approach to the Hexahedral Stacking in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve Hexahedral Stacking in The Talos Principle 2

First phase of the puzzle (Image via Croteam)

In this puzzle, you’ll be given three items: a Connector and two Hexahedrons.

As soon as you enter the Hexahedral Stacking zone, start The Talos Principle 2 puzzle by taking hold of the Connector. Then, link it to the blue Light Generator and the blue Light Receiver.

The connection you’ve built using the tool will remove the first Energy Gate. In the same room, drop the device in front of the railing from where you can see the red Light Generator.

Third phase of the puzzle (Image via Croteam)

Now, get hold of the first Hexahedron close to the blue Light Generator. Carry the cube, go to the newly opened room to your right, and place the box on the ground in close proximity to the railing. In this room, you’ll also encounter the second box. Grab it and stack them.

The Talos Principle 2 Hexhedral Stacking (Image via Croteam)

Go back to the Connector’s location, use the connecting device to link it to The Talos Principle 2 red Light Generator, and return to the cube's area.

Remove the stacked Hexahedron to pass the energy beam to the Connector from the red Light Generator.

Fourth phase of the puzzle (Image via Croteam)

Hold one of the cubes and advance toward the left side from that room to the primary device's room. Walk a few meters until you see the Progress Wheel. Put the box on the ground. Make sure you drop it near the main device's wall. Then, step on it, jump, and use the device to finish the puzzle.

Use the Progress Wheel in the final phase (Image via Croteam)

With the completion of this riddle, all the philosophical puzzles you in the Lost Puzzle area are complete.

If you are interested in finding the solution to the nail-biting problems of this puzzle platformer game, check out our guides on how to approach puzzles from the High Plain, Circular Oasis, Anthropic Hills regions, etc., effortlessly.