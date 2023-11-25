The Talos Principle 2 Lateral Inhibition guide (Lost Puzzle 10)

Lateral Inhibition is the tenth puzzle from the Lost Puzzle zone located in the East 3 - Easter Wetlands sector in The Talos Principle 2. It is a challenging philosophical conundrum you will come across after solving the Field of View. In this puzzle, you’ll be given an Inverter and a Connector. With the proper use of these items, you’ll have to find a way to link them to other light devices. Doing so will open an Energy Gate that restricts entry to the terminal.

The main objective of the puzzle is to use the provided items in an orderly manner to activate the Progress Wheel. This article will walk you through the most straightforward steps to finish the Lateral Inhibition and progress past that region in The Talos Principle 2.

The Talos Principle 2: How to solve Lateral Inhibition

The first phase of the Lateral Inhibition (Image via Croteam)

To solve The Talos Principle 2 puzzle, start by taking hold of the Inverter. Then, link it to the blue Light Generator on the right side of the room.

Connect the device to the Inverter in the second phase (Image via Croteam)

You can find the Accumulator to your left. Link it to the Inverter to store the energy. After that, walk to the left side of the room with the device.

Use Accumulator in the puzzle's third phase (Image via Croteam)

Keep moving till you find an angle from where you can easily see the Inverter. Remember, you have to put the Accumulator in front of the wire. Once you see the Inverter, drop the item there and head back to the original place.

The fourth phase of the Lateral Inhibition (Image via Croteam)

Pick up the Inverter, link it to the red Light Generator and Accumulator, and drop that tool. You will now need The Talos Principle 2 Accumulator for puzzle progression. Hold the item and place it on the nearest red square slot.

Don't discharge the energy in the fifth phase of the Lateral Inhibition (Image via Croteam)

The Progress Wheel is on the left passage to the square slot. Go there and use the final device to finish the Lateral Inhibition riddle from the Lost Puzzle area.

A critical piece of information: before attempting to solve any puzzles, including this one, take a tour of the room, understand the mechanics of the items and the puzzle, and approach accordingly.