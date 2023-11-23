The Talos Principle 2 Photon Sail guide (High Plain puzzle 8)

Croteam's latest release, The Talos Principle 2, follows the mechanics of its predecessor and offers multiple philosophical conundrums. Photon Sail is the last puzzle from the High Plain region. The main objective of this riddle is to reach the terminal and use the final device with the help of the given tools. At first glance, completing the level may appear challenging. However, the stage is straightforward and requires less effort once you decipher the puzzle mechanics.

Most of the riddles usually hint at the solution in its name. However, in Photon Sail's case, it doesn't give away any clues. Nonetheless, this should not be a problem if you can find a way to use the items from the puzzle area effectively.

This article will walk you through the most straightforward steps to solve the Photon Sail puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Photon Sail puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Starting phase (Image via Croteam)

The Photon Sail can be approached in various ways in The Talos Principle 2. You can find alternative options to start this riddle, but this article focuses on the easiest way.

After entering the puzzle arena, the first device you'll see is the Connector. Attach that device to the red Light Generator and red Light Receiver. Once hooked up, put the item on the midsection of the black fence to the left of the red Light Generator. Drop the object and move towards the newly opened room.

Enter this room (Image via Croteam)

Go inside that room and step on the platform attached to a fan. It will push you into the air, and you'll reach the opposite side. You will find two Hexahedron (box) items here. One is available on the rotating tool-like machine; the other is on the ground. Drop the box on the floor, use the jump feature to step on that item, and swap it with the Connector you've placed in front of the fence.

Swap the item (Image via Croteam)

Hold the Connector and exchange it with the box put on the rotating appliance. Carry the box and get out of the fence with the Hexahedron. Hop on that box, face the Connector, and swap it with that device again.

You'll need a connecting tool to lift the Entry gate. To enter the room with a fan, you must link the Connector with the red Light Generator and red Light Receiver again. Once inside the room, detach the operating fan. Return to the location where you had placed the box. Jump on it and switch it with the second Hexahedron you put on the rotating machine.

Square slot (Image via Croteam)

The mid-phase of this The Talos Principle 2 puzzle is now complete. From here, grab the Connector and place it on the nearest square slot. After returning, get hold of the first box, step on the fan with that equipment, and reach the top of the pillar. Drop the item there, and do the same thing with the second Hexahedron.

A blue barrier connects the post that you're standing to the pillar of the final device. Bring both items on top, place the box on that barrier, and hop on it. Grab the second box and put it in front of the first box. Repeat the process till you reach the terminal to finish this puzzle.