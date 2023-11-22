The Talos Principle 2 Preliminary guide (Circular Oasis puzzle 8)

Preliminary is the last philosophical conundrum from the Circular Oasis region that you’ll solve in The Talos Principle 2 puzzle and platformer game. The main objective of this stage is to find a way to link up the devices with the red and blue Light Receivers. Doing this will open the Energy Gate that forbids entry to the terminal. One added feature that makes this level challenging is the switches that rotate the platform clockwise and counterclockwise.

In this stage, you’ll be given three items which you’ll have to connect with the Light Receivers. The receivers are attached to the wall of the rotating platform, and a device is locked inside that platform. With the help of this article, you’ll understand how to crack the mechanics and approach the Preliminary puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve Preliminary puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Starting phase (Image via Croteam)

Because there are alternative options, the Preliminary riddle can be approached in various ways. However, the most straightforward way to start it in The Talos Principle 2 is by holding the first Connector that is to the left side of the entrance.

Lay hold of the device and link it with the red Light Generator and the red Light Receiver. These items are to the left side of the entry gate. Do that, drop the item on the ground, and wait till the first blue barrier is removed. Now, with that, head to the newly opened platform’s room and grab the second Connector.

Connector and the red Light Generator (Image via Croteam)

Use The Talos Principle 2 tool to link the blue Light Generator, which is near the red Light Generator, to the blue Light Receiver attached to the platform. Build the connection and put the device outside of the platform. Doing so will immediately lock the platform with the barrier. Here, you’ll see two switches that rotate the platform clockwise and counterclockwise.

Switches (Image via Croteam)

Turn on the counterclockwise switch. Once the platform turns around, the second Connector will send a light beam to the blue Light Receiver. Head back to the area to get the third Connector where you found the first. Take that device and hook it up with the red Light Generator and red Light Receiver.

The mid-phase of the Preliminary puzzle is about to end. To move forward with this riddle, go near the first Connector and take that item. There is a room behind the purple barrier; go there and link the tool with the third Connector and red Light Receiver. Then, rotate the switch counterclockwise once again.

Connect the device from this angle (Image via Croteam)

In the final phase of the Preliminary from the Circular Oasis region, you’ll need the second Connector. This device will be linked to the blue Light Generator and blue Light Receiver. You can go to the right side of the puzzle area to find an angle to see that Receiver.

Use Progress Wheel (Image via Croteam)

After connecting the device, you’ll lift the Energy Gate of the terminal. Proceed toward the final item and use the Progress Wheel to complete The Talos Principle 2 puzzle.