The Talos Principle 2 Control guide (Circular Oasis puzzle 4)

The primary objective of The Talos Principle 2's Control puzzle is to find the tools locked behind the barrier and uniquely link items to proceed toward the terminal. The fourth riddle from the Circular Oasis region demands a deep understanding of the puzzle mechanic. Those who can decipher linking patterns have a higher chance of completing it than those who don’t. It may take more time to solve it if you can't figure out how to use the given items properly.

The Control puzzle is challenging since you have to find a way to remove the blue barrier of the Progress Wheel by connecting multiple tools to multiple Light Receivers, among other challenging tasks. That said, with the help of this article, you can find a way to solve the Control puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

The Talos Principle 2: All Control puzzle Light items

Entrance of the Control (Image via Croteam)

The Control puzzle from the Talos Principle 2 provides many in-game tools to solve it. Only with the correct placement of the devices can you crack the mechanics of this overwhelmingly complex riddle. There are multiple Light items, and here are all their locations:

Two Light Connectors : One is on the left side of the entrance, and the other is in front of the Progress Wheel.

: One is on the left side of the entrance, and the other is in front of the Progress Wheel. Two square slots: The first is to the left side of the entry gate, and the other is to the left side of the Progress Wheel.

The first is to the left side of the entry gate, and the other is to the left side of the Progress Wheel. One blue Light Generator: Behind the first square slot.

Behind the first square slot. One red Light Generator: Left-hand side of the second square slot.

Left-hand side of the second square slot. One Driller: On the right side of the entrance behind the blue Energy Gate.

On the right side of the entrance behind the blue Energy Gate. Two red Light Receivers : The first is to the right side of the entrance, and the other is on the exact opposite of the red Light Generator attached to a revolving door.

: The first is to the right side of the entrance, and the other is on the exact opposite of the red Light Generator attached to a revolving door. Two blue Light Receivers : One is before the entrance; the other is on the left wall of the Progress Wheel.

: One is before the entrance; the other is on the left wall of the Progress Wheel. One revolving door: In front of the entry gate.

With the location of these elements set in your mind, you can see far into the future and devise a solution to solve the riddle in The Talos Principle 2 puzzle and platform game.

The Talos Principle 2: How to solve Control puzzle

The first phase of the riddle (Image via Croteam)

Although you can find alternative options to approach the puzzle in The Talos Principle 2, the easiest way to start is by holding the first Connector. You must then link the device to the first blue Light Generator and the Receiver. After connecting them, place the tool on the first square slot. This will remove the blue barrier in front of the entry gate.

Go inside and pick up the second Connector. Now, hook up the tool with the second red Light Receiver and the red Light Generator. Doing this will lift the Energy Gate near the revolving door.

Starting revolving door (Image via Croteam)

Take hold of the first Connector placed on the first square slot. Disconnect that device and reconnect it to the red Light Generator, the second Connector, and the two red Light Receivers. This connection setup will allow you to get the Driller, which is crucial for wrapping up The Talos Principle 2 puzzle.

Linking Connectors (Image via Croteam)

With this drilling item in your hand, you must go to the second square slot. From there, you have to face the revolving door and create a hole in the stained wall. Then, disconnect the first Connector and relink it again with the red Light Generator, second Connector, and the second red Light Receiver.

The final phase (Image via Croteam)

After that, you must take hold of the second Connector and return. Align yourself straight before the hole that you have created using the Driller. Link the blue Light Receiver that you can see through the gap to the blue Light Generator. The final phase of The Talos Principle 2 Control is now edging close. Go to the terminal and use the Progress wheel to complete this puzzle.