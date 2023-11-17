The Talos Principle 2 Wellspring guide (Flooded Valley puzzle 4)

Croteam’s latest release, The Talos Principle 2, offers several philosophical conundrums, including the Wellspring. This is the fourth puzzle from the Flooded Valley region, and four more riddles await you in this area. The best thing about the region is that not only do you experience new game mechanics in every puzzle that you face, but you also find yourself getting excited to traverse a new mysterious island.

To fully understand the mechanics, you'll have to play the puzzles in order. It's also a good idea to have completed all the mysteries before the Wellspring. As this riddle ramps up the difficulty from the previous level, you will need valuable knowledge to solve it. This article is a guide to completing the Wellspring puzzle from the Flooded Valley region in The Talos Principle 2.

The Talos Principle 2: All Wellspring Light items

Using the Progress Wheel to finish this level (Image via Croteam)

To find the solution to The Talos Principle 2 Wellspring puzzle, you must know a few things in advance, from the equipment you are given to the right angles to place those devices for the connection.

The list shows all the elements you will be presented with within the area of the Wellspring riddle.

Two Light Connectors

One Light Accumulator

One blue Light Generator

One red Light Generator

One blue Light Receivers

Two red Light Receivers

How to find all the items:

Two Light Connectors : One is available near the entrance gate, and the other is on the right side of the first Connector.

: One is available near the entrance gate, and the other is on the right side of the first Connector. One Light Accumulator : Send blue Light to the blue Receiver and open the Gate to find this item.

: Send blue Light to the blue Receiver and open the Gate to find this item. One blue Light Generator: In front of the entrance.

In front of the entrance. One red Light Generator : To the corner left side from the entrance.

: To the corner left side from the entrance. One blue Light Receiver : On the corner right side of the second Energy Gate. The barrier is also on the right side of the entrance.

: On the corner right side of the second Energy Gate. The barrier is also on the right side of the entrance. Two red Light Receivers: The left wall of the Energy Gate that restricts entry to the Progress Wheel.

The Talos Principle 2: How to solve Wellspring puzzle

Linking Connectors (Image via Croteam)

There are alternative options to start this level. However, the straightforward way to kick off this stage is by linking the first Connector to the blue Light Generator. Then, head inside the room of the second Energy Gate to connect the second Connector with the first. Make sure you do these things from an angle that gives you a clear view of these items.

Now, without moving anywhere, find the angle from where you can look at the blue Light Receiver and select it with the second Connector. Go near that Receiver, pick up the Accumulator, and return to the first Connector's original location.

Positioning the Accumulator (Image via Croteam)

Before using the Accumulator to collect red energy from the first red Light Generator, disconnect the first Connector. Then, take hold of the energy-collecting device and return to the original spot of the blue Light Receiver. You will see the first red Light Receiver to your right; connect the Accumulator to it. Return to the place of the second Connector. Take hold of the connecting device and link it to the Accumulator.

Connecting the equipment (Image via Croteam)

After completing the required tasks to move forward with The Talos Principle 2 Wellspring, you are only a few steps away from finishing the puzzle. Leave all the equipment in their respective place and grab the first Connector. Now, position yourself behind the structure of the red Light Generator. From here, you will get a precise angle to link the second red Light Receiver and Second Connector to the first.

The blue Energy Gates that block your way to the Progress Wheel will be removed with this calculated connection setup. You can now access the terminal and complete The Talos Principle 2 puzzle.