The Talos Principle 2 Crossing guide (Flooded Valley puzzle 3)

The third puzzle you'll encounter in The Talos Principle 2's Flooded Valley region is The Crossing. From exploring the vast area to solving thought-provoking riddles, this new release offers a lot of excitement. This region hosts eight puzzles in total, each with a unique mechanic that you must crack for game progression. They might be difficult or simple, depending on the player’s skill level and ability to decipher the code.

In the Crossing puzzle, you’ll be given items like a Hexahedron, an Accumulator, and an Inverter. By effectively using these items, you can wrap up this level. That said, this guide will help you with solving the Crossing in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve Crossing puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Solving Crossing (Image via Croteam)

The first and the second puzzle from the Flooded Valley is relatively easy to solve. However, from this level onward, all the other riddles you try to crack will be challenging, including Crossing.

Although there are alternative options to complete this level, the guide provides the most straightforward way. The level starts with you entering through the blue barrier of the arena-like structure. As you go inside, you will see the first item, i.e., the Jammer.

You will have to take hold of the Jammer and step on the platform attached to the fan. The fan will push you to the opposite side of the room by standing on it. Once you land there, drop the Jammer on the ground and use the second platform to return to the original spot.

Accumulator, Hexahedron, and Fan (Image via Croteam)

Now, you will have to look for an Accumulator. The item can be found in the same room where you entered the arena. Take the device and look for the blue laser on the left side of the first platform. Use the “Select” option on the laser and then step on the first platform again to return to the second.

You will see all three items needed to solve the Crossing puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. Drop the Accumulator on the ground, pick up the Jammer, and use the device to turn off the fan. Grab the Hexahedron (Box) and place it on the platform. Lay hold of the Accumulator and put it on top of the box.

Activate the fan by taking out the Jammer. This process will help you launch these items near the second platform.

Energy accumulating device in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Croteam)

The Accumulator will now collect the blue energy required to activate a blue sun. You will now have to step on the first platform with the Jammer to reach where you have launched the items. When you see the second blue barrier, use the Jammer to remove it.

Once the barrier is lifted, take the box and head towards the square slot. The slot can be found on the left side of the room. Place the box on the square platform and lift the third barrier.

Putting the box on the slot (Image via Croteam)

Bring the Accumulator to the newly opened room to move forward with The Talos Principle 2 Crossing puzzle. Use the device on the blue sun and drop it there. The third item to be brought into that room is the Jammer, which will be used to remove the fourth barrier.

From this point forward, you should focus on grabbing the Accumulator to collect the red energy. The newly opened room has a red laser; use the device to gather energy. You will use the Accumulator to release energy to the red sun. Before that, drop the item there; take the Jammer and lower the second barrier.

Connecting Accumulator to the red sun to finish The Talos Principle 2 Crossing. (Image via Croteam)

In the final phase of the Crossing puzzle, you will grab the Accumulator, use the “Select” feature, and connect it with the red sun. The barrier will be removed, and you can enter the room to use the Progress Wheel to finish The Talos Principle 2 puzzle.