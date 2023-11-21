The Talos Principle 2 Above guide (Circular Oasis puzzle 7)

Above is the seventh puzzle in The Talos Principle 2’s Circular Oasis region. It requires you to find the best way to link some devices to the light blue Receiver that restricts entry to the Progress Wheel. The task appears challenging at first because of the arena’s structure. The layout creates an impression that the items cannot be linked to one another easily. However, that’s not the case.

This article tells you how to solve the Above puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Above puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Using the Progress Wheel (Image via Croteam)

When you enter this puzzle area in The Talos Principle 2, you’ll not find any items on the ground. All the tools are located on pillar-like buildings.

To start the puzzle, you’ll have to step on the fan on the ground, which will push you up in the air to the first floor of the building.

The first device you’ll encounter once you land is the Inverter. A square slot is located on the left side of this equipment.

Inverter and the lift (Image via Croteam)

Put the Inverter on the slot to start the second fan and step on it to reach the location that has the Driller. Take the drilling device and return to the floor. From there, navigate through the mechanical gate and the moving horizontal lift-like platform. Drop both devices on the platform to reach the other side of the building.

Place the devices on the second building to move forward with the Circular Oasis puzzle. After stepping off the platform, you’ll have to use the second fan on that floor to reach the top floor. Take the devices and bring them to the top floor of the same building.

Using the Driller (Image via Croteam)

Drop both items and take the Connector placed on the square slot in front of the Progress Wheel. Swap the connecting device with the Driller and create a hole in the stained wall. Place the Inverter on the other side of the hole. Come down to the second floor of the building with the Connector, wait for the automatic gate to open, and step on the lift.

From there, face the hole that you created through the Driller. When you see it, link the Connector with the Inverter immediately. Connect it with the red Light Generator on the next moving lift to your right.

Overview of the Progress Wheel (Image via Croteam)

After completing these tasks, get close to the hole and take the Inverter out. Without disconnecting the device, use the select feature to connect it to the blue Light Generator and place it back in its original spot.

Wait until the light passes through the Inverter into the blue Light Generator. This setup will remove the blue barrier that restricts the usage of the Progress Wheel. Enter the terminal and finish The Talos Principle 2 puzzle.