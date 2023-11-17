The Talos Principle 2 Reconnaissance guide (Flooded Valley puzzle 6)

The Talos Principle 2 offers mind-bending philosophy and thought-provoking conundrums. Reconnaissance is the sixth riddle that you will face from the Flooded Valley region, and two puzzles await you in this part of the overworld. Since you are close to wrapping up all the levels, ensure you come to this stage after solving all the previous puzzles. Doing so will allow you to experience all the mechanics, which is crucial for the game's progression.

The most important thing about puzzles in The Talos Principle 2 is that skipping the levels to start a new one will only create more issues. Because the stages are designed in a unique way, you must finish them in an orderly manner. This will also give you an overall idea of the mechanics. That being said, this article is a guide to finding the solution to Reconnaissance in The Talos Principle 2.

The Talos Principle 2: All Reconnaissance equipment

Using Progress Wheel (Image via Croteam)

To find the answer to The Talos Principle 2 Reconnaissance riddle, you need insights on some crucial details regarding the equipment and their location.

Here is the list of all the elements you will be given within the arena of the Reconnaissance puzzle.

One Light Accumulator

One Light Connector

One RGB Connector

One Driller

One green Light Generator

One blue Light Generator

One red Light Receiver

Two blue Light Receivers

Two square slots

How to find all the items:

One Light Accumulator : In front of the entrance.

: In front of the entrance. One Light Connector : In front of the Progress Wheel beside the Driller.

: In front of the Progress Wheel beside the Driller. One RGB Connector : To the right side of the first Energy Gate.

: To the right side of the first Energy Gate. One Driller : In front of the Progress Wheel.

: In front of the Progress Wheel. One green Light Generator : On the front right side from the entrance.

: On the front right side from the entrance. One blue Light Generator : Corner left side of the first Energy Gate.

: Corner left side of the first Energy Gate. One red Light Receiver : On the front left wall of the Progress Wheel.

: On the front left wall of the Progress Wheel. Two blue Light Receivers : One is on the front right wall of the Progress Wheel, and the other is in front of the first square slot.

: One is on the front right wall of the Progress Wheel, and the other is in front of the first square slot. Two square slots: In front of the first Energy Gate, the other is to the left-hand side of the second blue Light Receiver.

The Talos Principle 2: How to solve Reconnaissance puzzle

Overview of Reconnaissance's items (Image via Croteam)

This article focuses on the most straightforward approach to the Reconnaissance puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. However, there are other alternative options that you can use to kick off this level.

Nevertheless, first, connect the Accumulator to the blue Light Generator. Then, leave the accumulating device on the ground to step on the first square slot to gather blue energy. Now, step off the place and use the select option to link the device to the first blue Light Receiver.

Use of Drill and (Image via Croteam)

Put the Accumulator on that platform and go to the right side of the newly lifted Energy Gate. Take hold of the RGB Connector in The Talos Principle 2 and bring it near the first blue Light Receiver. You will see a new room with a Driller and a Light Connector from where you found that equipment. Take hold of the connecting device and link the blue Light Receiver and Generator with it.

Now, place the Light Connector on the second square slot, grab the Driller, and walk towards the entrance gate. When you see a wall to the right side of the entrance, create a hole in that wall and drop that item there.

Final phase of Reconnaissance (Image via Croteam)

Head back and fetch The Talos Principle 2 Accumulator from the first square slot. Put this energy-collecting device on the other side of the hole to gather green energy from the green Light Generator. Repeat the same process to bring the Accumulator back from the void.

After doing all these activities, you must bring both devices near the first square slot. Put the Driller on that platform, get hold of the Accumulator, and drop it in front of the red Light Receiver. Now, you need to link the RGB Connector with the Accumulator, blue Light Generator, and red Light Receiver.

The Energy Gate restricting you from using the Progress Wheel will be lifted. Access the terminal and finish the puzzle.