The Talos Principle 2 Chain Reaction guide (Anthropic Hills puzzle 2)

Chain Reaction is one of The Talos Principle 2's many philosophical conundrums. It's the second puzzle from the Anthropic Hills region, and six more riddles await you in this area. Chain Reaction is about finding the best possible way to use the Activators to lift the gates of the Progress Wheel. Completing this level is relatively easy compared to the ones that take place later in this region. This riddle gives you three Activators and one blue Light Generator, and you must figure out a way to utilize them effectively.

Playing the puzzles in order gives you an idea of the mechanics, and the more you follow this simple rule, the easier your gameplay will be. That said, this article is a guide to solving the Chain Reaction in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve Chain Reaction in The Talos Principle 2

Chain Reaction starting phase (Image via Croteam)

There are many alternative options to approach this puzzle from the Anthropic Hills. However, the easy way to kick off is by taking hold of the Activator. Use the “Select” option by pointing the activating device at the blue Light Generator. Do this and move to your left in the same room to place the item before the iron gate.

Now, the first Activator helps you get the second activating tool locked behind the gate. Take hold of the second equipment while leaving the first one in the same spot. You need to position the second Activator in front of the wall to the left side of the entrance. Drop the element there and head back to obtain the first Activator.

Connecting a Light Generator with Activator (Image via Croteam)

Repeat the process, but set the Activator to the blue Light Generator. With both devices being side by side, the gate to the right side of the first tool will open. Enter through the gate to get hold of the third Activator.

You're now about to make it to the final phase of The Talos Principle 2 puzzle. The item you are holding must be placed in front of the gates of the Progress Wheel. Drop it down, take hold of the second Activator, put it in front of the gate from where you picked up the second Activator first, and ensure you've built a connection with the blue Light Generator.

Opening Progress Wheel's gate (Image via Croteam)

Head back to the location of the first Activator, bring it near the second Activator, and link it with the blue Light Generator. Place the second tool in the next room from where you can see the gates of the Progress Wheel.

The last thing you need to do is take hold of the second Activator and place it between the first and third Activator. The riddle is now solved, and you can head to the terminal and finish this The Talos Principle 2 puzzle.