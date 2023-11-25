The Talos Principle 2 Stowaway guide (Lost Puzzle 16)

The Talos Principle 2 players may find Stowaway nerve-wracking, but they must know that solving puzzles increases their skills. The more of them you complete, the more you understand their mechanics. It is crucial to approach challenges in the Loss Puzzle to get an idea of what’s coming your way. The Stowaway is the 16th puzzle in this area.

In it, the primary goal is to reach the terminal through the utilization of the Connector and the Hexahedron by operating a Graveshifter. Here’s how you can complete the puzzle and proceed to the next one.

How to solve Stowaway in The Talos Principle 2

First phase of the Stowaway (Image via Croteam)

As soon as the Stowaway puzzle starts in The Talos Principle 2, climb the ladder on the right. Then, take the Graveshifter and jump down. You'll find two mechanical devices on the ground: a fan and a red square slot. These will come into use in a bit.

On the left side of this puzzle's entrance, locate the black zero-gravity wall. Then, aim the Graveshifter at that wall and place it in the aforementioned slot. Now, move towards the center of the area to pick up a Connector. Go back to the fan. Step on its platform to go to the spot where you found the Graveshifter.

Second phase (Image via Croteam)

Then, get inside the zero gravity wave. The gravitational wave will attract you to the zero gravity wall. Drop down to proceed toward the second square slot. From there, link the Connector to the red Light Generator and the two red Light Receivers. Put the item on the second square slot and let the device build a connection.

The third phase has an alternative option, you can connect the device before in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Croteam)

The red Light Receiver to your right will now lift the Energy Gate. Head towards the newly opened room to get the Hexahedron. Put the box on the ground right below the wave and make sure both are aligned correctly. Make your way to the fan and detach it. Then, pick up the fan and stand on the box to reach near the zero gravity wall using the wave.

Final phase The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Croteam)

Once you arrive, walk near the second square slot. Let go of the fan, take the Connector, and put the fan in that slot. Fall back a few meters and release the connecting item. Leave the tool there and advance toward The Talos Principle 2 Progress Wheel to finish this puzzle.