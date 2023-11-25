The Talos Principle 2 Two to Three guide (Lost Puzzle 22)

The Two to Three is the twenty-second philosophical riddle in The Talos Principle 2's Lost Puzzle area. This one is relatively straightforward, unlike the previous puzzles. All you need to do is position the tools in the right spot to enable a connection. This level is more like an orientation than an actual challenge and can be finished quickly. With three light items given to you, realizing the basic mechanics behind them and their placement is crucial to making progress.

The Lost Puzzle zone is located in the Eastern Wetlands sector. Within this sector, you’ll discover the Two to Three conundrum. This article is a guide to completing that puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve Two to Three in The Talos Principle 2

The first phase (Image via Croteam)

To find the solution to The Talos Principle 2 Two to Three, start by laying hold of an Activator. Then, get near the red square slot to link it to the blue Light Generator. Align the device diagonally and drop it near the trees.

The second phase of the puzzle (Image via Croteam)

Stand on the aforementioned slot to remove the Energy Gate. Doing so will connect the above tool to the blue Light Generator. Achieve that, and proceed toward the right side of the puzzle room to pick up a Connector. Then, use the select feature by aiming the connecting item at the Inverter in front of you, behind the blue barrier.

The third phase (Image via Croteam)

Go back to the slot’s location. Then, use The Talos Principle 2 Connector to hook it up with the blue Light Generator and the Activator. Next, place the former tool on the slot. Grab the latter and position it to have the dome-like shield touch the Energy Gate.

In the Fourth phase, use the Inverter (Image via Croteam)

Take the Connector and place it before the Energy Gate to your right. Then, return to the slot’s area and stand on it. Make your way to the right side of the room to find the Inverter. Use this tool to link it to the red Light Receiver adjacent to the Progress Wheel. Drop it on the same spot, wait a few seconds, and enter the terminal to finish this puzzle.

The Two to Three is one of the easiest puzzles in the Lost Puzzle zone. This riddle gives an idea about the tool’s mechanics, which is helpful in finishing other puzzles.