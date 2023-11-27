The Talos Principle 2 Jailbreak guide (Lost Puzzle 19)

The Talos Principle 2 is a puzzle game sequel to Croteam's 2014 hit featuring similar philosophical and sci-fi themes. It introduces optional challenges known as Lost Puzzles, which provide a mental break from the main puzzles while still contributing to the overall completion of an area. These Lost Puzzles aren't mere side quests as they are required to unlock the Golden Gate puzzles.

Although these challenges are optional, they aren't easy to complete. Jailbreak is an example of this puzzle, and it's quite difficult to figure out as it introduces several techniques that are not present in the main campaign. Here's how you can solve Jailbreak in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve Jailbreak in The Talos Principle 2

To solve Jailbreak Lost puzzle in The Talos Principle 2, head to the right side of the room to find two Connectors. Take one Connector, then connect it to the blue receivers on the opposite sides of the room, then place it on top of the platform.

Take the other Connector and link it to the two red receivers and another tool to your left, just below your first Connector.

Connector setup in the first part of Jailbreak (Image via Croteam)

This moves the platform to the opposite side of the enclosure. Take the other Connector and head to where the platform is now. Link one Connector to the red receiver and the platform. Once the sliding platform moves, place the other Connector on the red button.

Remove the Connector once the platform is placed in the center of the area, just across the red receiver. Connect it to the receiver and platform once again, then stand on the other red button until the platform reaches the other side.

Link the Connector to the two receivers (Image via Croteam)

Take the Connector and link it to the two red receivers while placing it on top of the sliding platform. Take the other Connector and link it on the platform too, before placing it back on top of the red button.

Link the Connector to the platform and red receiver (Image via Croteam)

Stand on the other red button to move the platform at the end of the room. Remove the Connector on the platform and use it to jump to access the Progress Wheel and complete the puzzle.

This completes the Jailbreak guide in The Talos Principle 2. Check this article for more Lost Puzzle solutions.