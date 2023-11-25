The Talos Principle 2 Loop guide (Lost Puzzle 3)

The Loop puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 is a part of the Lost puzzles, serving as an optional side challenge. The primary goal of this puzzle is to engage with the central device. However, to accomplish this, you have to disable the laser barriers. This involves adeptly utilizing various tools such as the connector, jammer, cubic device, and empty cubic slot.

Effectively activating switches positioned throughout the puzzle area with these devices will give you access to the main device. The East Wetlands sector in The Talos Principle 2 is where you'll come across the Loop puzzle. This guide provides helpful tips for efficiently solving the Loop puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Loop puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Loop puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

After entering the puzzle area, head to the right and retrieve the connector. Then, proceed to the left, where you'll find an empty cubic slot. Place the connector in the slot.

Use the Jammer to create a hole in the wall. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Make your way to the area where you picked the connector before, and you will find a Jammer there. Pick up the Jammer, turn slightly right to face a rusted iron wall, and use the Jammer to create a hole in it. Head to the right, proceed forward, and pick up the cubic device.

Insert the cubic device through the hole. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now, go towards the hole you created using the Jammer. Insert the cubic device through the hole, move beyond it, and pick up the device. Place the device on the ground.

Through the hole, place the connector. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Retrieve the connector from the empty cubic slot, place it on the ground, and insert the cubic device into the slot.

Pick up the connector, go to the left side, and through the hole, place the connector. Then, take the Jammer and position it on the ground to the right side.

Place the connector in the ground. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Return to the rusted iron wall where you placed the connector. Pick it up, turn right to find a red switch, and select it. Turn left to find another red switch and select it as well. After activating the switches, place the connector in the ground, and it will align with the red switch.

Place the Jammer in front of the wall. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Move straight, pick up the Jammer, proceed further, and in a corner, find an empty cubic slot and a fan device. Opposite the cubic slot, locate a rusted iron wall. Place the Jammer in front of the wall, return, and pick up the cubic device.

Place the cubic device into the fan device. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Take the cubic device to the Jammer area and place it into the fan device. Stand on the empty cubic slot. This action will boost the fan device, teleporting it through the hole in the rusted iron wall.

Pick up the Jammer, head to the right, and beyond the gates, spot another iron wall and the cubic device. Aim at the iron wall to create a hole, then go to the left side, reach the corner area, and pick up the cubic device through the hole.

Behind you, find two empty cubic slots. Place the cubic device into one of the slots. Pick up the connector, place it in the other cubic slot, and the path for the main device will be cleared. Interact with it to complete the Loop puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.