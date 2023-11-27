The Talos Principle 2 Convolution guide (Lost Puzzle 18)

The Convolution is the 18th philosophical conundrum from the Lost Puzzle zone in Croteam’s new installment, The Talos Principle 2. In this riddle, puzzle enthusiasts will encounter two Connectors and an Accumulator. Each item is located in a different place within the area, and players need them to crack the code. They will get insights into how to solve this level only when they find a method to use them correctly. Solving the Convolution will take longer if they can’t decipher the puzzle mechanics.

The Lost Puzzle area has 24 puzzles in total. While some are relatively easy to solve, others are nail-biting and demand great mental effort. Convolution is also challenging, but this guide will help you approach it in the most straightforward manner in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve Convolution in The Talos Principle 2

First phase of the Convolution (Image via Croteam)

Although there are alternative options to complete this level in The Talos Principle 2, the best way to approach the Convolution is by taking a hold of the connector in front of the energy gate. Then, link it to the red light receiver and the red light generator. Put the tool on the first square slot in front of that generator to remove the blue barrier.

Second Phase (Image via Croteam)

Head inside the newly opened room. Grab the second connector, return, and go near the blue light generator. Use the select option, link it, and place it on the mechanical platform adjacent to the generator. This operating platform is connected to the second square slot using a wire.

Third Phase (Image via Croteam)

Now take the first connector. Hook it up to the second connector, the second blue light receiver, and the accumulator. The latter devices are behind the wall, visible from the window. Drop the connecting tool near that window, stand on the second square slot, and lift the mechanical platform.

Fourth phase (Image via Croteam)

Step off the slot and take the second connector. Doing so will disconnect the link between the connector and the accumulator. Relink it to the accumulating tool. Leave the device there, stand on the second slot once again, and wait for the mechanical platform to hoist.

Also, look at the energy gate of the accumlator’s room. If the barrier is removed, you can step off the slot.

Fifth phase (Image via Croteam)

Take the second connector and link it to the red light receiver and generator. Advance toward the accumulator’s room. Grab it, and the energy gate will be active as you do that. Go to the left side of that room and link it to the blue light receiver from the window. Release the device.

Final phase (Image via Croteam)

From here, you’ll need to get a hold of the first connector, and stand before the blue light receiver by the side of the Progress Wheel. Once done, position yourself in front of the receiver so that the accumulator can be seen. Link the two using the connecting tool. Drop the device and advance towards the Progress Wheel to finish this puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.