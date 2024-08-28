The top 10 EA FC 25 midfielders leaked

With the new EA FC 25 leaks, midfielders have attracted quite a lot of attention. Midfielders are among the top-rated players in this year's edition of the game. Out of the three highest-rated players, two are midfielders. This year's cover athlete, Jude Bellingham, is a midfielder himself.

Midfielders are the engine of a football team. They hold the responsibility for the proper functioning of the team. If a team's midfield is weak, the team falls short in both attack and defense. So having a good set of midfielders in your Ultimate Team is crucial. The ten midfielders listed below will be some of the most in-demand players during the first few months of the game.

Top 10 best midfielders in EA FC 25

Kevin De Bruyne in Manchester City FC v Ipswich Town FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Just like its predecessor, the highest rating given to a player in EA FC 25 is 91. The three players with this rating are Erling Haaland, Rodri, and Aitana Bonmati. Both Rodri and Bonmati are midfielders. Bonmati was the winner of the Ballon d'Or Feminin in the year 2023, while Rodri had immensely successful campaigns with both Manchester City and Spain. Here are the 10 highest rated midfielders in EA FC 25:

Aitana Bonmati (91) - Barcelona

Rodri (91) - Manchester City

Alexia Putellas (90) - Barcelona

Jude Bellingham (90) - Real Madrid

Kevin De Bruyne (90) - Manchester City

Martin Odegaard (89) - Arsenal

Bernardo Silva (88) - Manchester City

Federico Valverde (88) - Real Madrid

Florian Wirtz (88) - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Nicolo Barella (87) - Inter Milan

The Barcelona duo of Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, two of the highest rated midfielders in the last edition of EA Sports FC, have had their overall ratings swapped among themselves in this edition. Aitana has gone up from a 90 rating to 91, while Alexia is now 90 rated.

Rodri's stats received an increase of 2 ratings compared to the last edition, going from 89-rated to one of the three highest-rated players in the game. His Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne, although having dropped down by 1 rating, is still one of the best playmakers in the world. The City boys face stiff competition in the "top-rated" table from a player from their UCL rivals Real Madrid.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham received a +4 to his overall rating, taking him from 86-rated to 90-rated. Manchester City and Real Madrid rivalry also shines through in the 88 category in EA FC 25 that sees both Bernardo Silva and Federico Valverde.

Florian Wirtz in Bayer Leverkusen's championship celebration - Source: Getty

Odegaard is one of the most reliable players for Arsenal, alongside Saka and Saliba. He boasts a rating of 89 this year, coming in 6th on the list. The most surprising addition to the table is Florian Wirtz.

This youngster demonstrated insane potential for both club and country and led his club to a league title. He had immensely contributed to Germany's performance as well.

