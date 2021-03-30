Dark-type Pokemon are well-loved by fans and are usually well-received design and move-wise. Dark-type Pokemon not only bring a type of mystery to the game but they also bring their own special powers and weaknesses. Just like everything else in the Pokemon world some things are better than others and in this list, readers will learn what three Johto region Dark-type Pokemon are truly the best.

The top 3 most popular Dark-type Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Umbreon

Known as the Moonlight Pokemon, Umbreon is a Dark-type Pokemon introduced to the franchise in Generation II. Umbreon is one of the beloved Eevee’s eight Eeveelutions. To evolve an Eevee into an Umbreon a trainer must level up their Eevee with high friendship during the night. Umbreon is loved not only for its power but for its fierce but cute design as well. Umbreon is so well-received that it is one of the starter Pokemon in the Pokemon spin-off series game, Pokemon Colosseum along with another Eeeveelution, Espeon.

Umbreon has a base stat of 525 with an impressive Special Defense stat of 130. This coupled with an immunity to Psychic-type Pokemon and Moves makes Umbreon a no-brainer as an addition to a list of the best Dark-type Pokemon in the Johto region.

#2 - Houndoom

Houndoom is a dual-type Dark and Fire-type Pokemon introduced in Generation II. Houndoom evolves from Houndour starting at level 24. Houndoom was awesomely designed as a four-legged canine-based Pokmon that is black with an orange snout and underbelly. Houndoom’s appearance alone looks menacing, but just wait until you get to its stats.

Houndoom has a base stat total of 500 which is amazing for a nonlegendary Pokemon. With a Special Attack stat of 110, Houndoom is great for offensive strategy battles. Houndoom also has an immunity to Psychic-type Pokemon and Moves and is resistant to Ghost, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Dark-type Pokemon and Moves. In Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal the only way to obtain a Houndoom is to evolve Houndour.

#1 - Tyranitar

Introduced to the franchise in Generation II, Tyraniatr is known as the Armor Pokemon. Tyranitar is a dual-type Rock and Dark-type Psuedo-Legedanry Pokemon from Johto. With the ability to Mega Evolve in later generations, the love for Tyranitar has only grown as the Johto era Pokemon continues to age.

With an impeccable legendary base stat total of 600 Tyranitar comes with great power without a doubt. Coupled with an Attack stat of 134 and a Defense stat of 110, Tyranitar can really handle its own in battle. Tyranitar also has an incredibly well-done design, being a large, bipedal dinosaur based animal. Tyranitar’s whole body is covered in a green armor-like hide for protection. In Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal, the only way for trainers to obtain a Tyranitar is to Evolve a Pupitar which can be done starting at level 55.