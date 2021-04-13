Bug-type Pokemon have always had a way of fluttering their way into trainer’s hearts. In the third generation of the Pokemon games, players are introduced to a host of new Bug-type Pokemon that top the last. In this article, readers will learn this writer’s picks for the top Bug-type Pokemon from the Hoenn region.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The top 5 Bug-type Pokemon from Hoenn

#5 - Volbeat

Introduced in Generation III, Volbeat is a purely Bug-type Pokemon. While Volbeat is not known to evolve from or into any other Pokemon, it is related to Illumise, and starting later on in the Generation V games, it can now produce eggs that will hatch to either be Illumise or Volbeat when bred with a Ditto.

Known as the Firefly Pokemon, Volbeat is a small Pokemon standing at 2’04” (0.7 m) and only weighing 39 pounds (17.7 kg). Volbeat is well-designed with an adorable aesthetic but still has some decent power put into it as well.

Volbeat has a base stat total of 400 with a Speed stat of 85. Volbeat also has a resistance to Fighting, Ground, and Grass-type Pokemon, which definitely comes in handy in battle.

#4 - Pinsir

Introduced in Generation I, Pinsir is a Bug-type Pokemon categorized as the Stag Beetle Pokemon. Although Pinsir was originally introduced to the franchise in Generation I, it can be obtained in the Hoenn region via Safari.

Pinsir is one of the most beloved Pokemon in the franchise for its design and power. Pinsir has a base stat total of 500 which is a great addition to any trainers team. Pinsir’s highest base stat is its Attack stat which is 125, meaning Pinsir is excellent for offensive strategy battle.

#3 - Masquerain

Masquerain does not have the fanfare that it could, but as a Bug-type Pokemon it definitely makes the list. Masquerain is a dual-type Bug and Flying-type Pokemon that was introduced to the franchise in Generation III. Masquerain evolves from Surskit starting at level 22.

Masquerain is a light blue Pokemon with two wings on each side of its body. Its head was designed in the shape of a teardrop which goes to show how much time developers took when designing it. Masquerain only stands at 2’7” (0.7 m), which is surprising.

Masquerain has a base stat total of 414, with its highest stat being its Special Defense stat at 82. Though not the most powerful Pokemon, it still earns its spot on this list.

Masquerain also has an Immunity to Ground-type Pokemon and a resistance to Fighting, Bug, and Grass-type Pokemon.

#2 - Shedinja

Introduced in Generation III, Shedinja is a dual-type Bug and Ghost-type Pokemon. Shedinja is, in a way, a coveted Pokemon as obtaining it is not as easy as most in the game. Shedinja is a special evolution of the Pokemon Nincada, only appearing when Nincada evolves into Ninjask starting at level 20. This only works as long as there is extra space in the player’s party and an extra Pokeball in the trainers bag.

Shedinja is definitely the weakest Pokemon in this list with a low base stat total of 236, but sometimes not all Pokemon have to be about power. Experience and fun are definitely meant to be a part of the Pokemon games, and obtaining a Shedinja definitely falls into both categories.

Although it does have a shallow base stat total, Shedinja, in a way, redeems itself by having immunity to Normal, Fighting, Poison, Ground, Bug, Steel, Water, Grass, Electric, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type Pokemon.

#1 - Armaldo

Hands down the coolest-designed Pokemon to grace this list. Armaldo, a dual-type Bug, and Rock-type Fossil Pokemon, was introduced to the franchise in Generation III. Armaldo evolves from Anorith starting at level 40 after it is revived by a Claw Fossil.

Known as the Plate Pokemon, Armaldo stands at 4’11” (1.5 m) and weighs about 150.4 pounds (68.2 kg). Armaldo is a blue amphibious-based Pokemon that is covered in thick grayish-blue plates. Other than its design, Armaldo comes with a healthy amount of power that can be raised.

Armaldo has a base stat total of 495 with an Attack stat of 125. Armaldo is also resistant to Normal and Poison-type Pokemon. Armaldo has all the makings of a perfect Psuedo-Legendary Pokemon. It just wasn’t given a chance.