When you look at the core of Fortnite, the loot is truly the most important aspect of any match. While it's true you need solid game sense and good aim to perform well, none of that really matters if you don't have a strong inventory behind you.

If you have a common pistol and your enemy has a rare assault rifle, you're most likely going to lose the fight regardless of how good your aim is. That's why loot is so important, and knowing where to find that loot is even more vital. Today, we'll be going over the top five best places to find loot in Fortnite Season 3.

#5 - Sweaty Sands

Image via Wikipedia

In this guide, we'll be basing each location off of one metric: It's potential for chests. Of course, it's impossible to predict what kind of loot the chests will contain but the more there are, the likelier it will be to find a solid weapon. At number five, we have Sweaty Sands, which houses spawn points for 36 chests. Though it's not the most on the Season 3 map, it's certainly a respectable number and worth your time.

#4 - Lazy Lake

Image via Wikipedia

Next up on the list is Lazy Lake, which was formerly named Loot Lake, so you already know the potential for loot is high. While the location has changed significantly since the early days of Fortnite, it's chance for chests has stayed relatively the same.

In total, around 35 chests have spawn points across the POI. The difference between Lazy Lake and Sweaty Sands is that the lake is more compact, meaning you don't have to look as far for chests.

#3 - Catty Corner

Image via Wikipedia

Number three is a bit of a strange one. By looking at Catty Corner on the map, you wouldn't think many chests would spawn there. However, according to the metrics, this POI has 37 chest spawn points. You might have to look on the outer edges of the location for some chests but nonetheless they are there. This is a perfect spot for players who want to find some quick loot.

#2 - The Fortilla

Image via Epic Games

At the number two spot we have The Fortilla. An all-new location in Fortnite Season 3, this floating collection of old structures is a hot spot for a reason. There's a ton of loot available for players to get their hands on and a potential for 45 chest spawns. However, the spawns are spread out all over the POI, so you'll have to do some searching.

#1 - Misty Meadows

Image via Wikipedia

Coming in at the top position on our list is a bit of a surprise. Misty Meadows, from the outside, seems like a completely normal location. Though, if we dig a little deeper, we find that the POI has 45 chest spawn points and they're all easily accessible.

The different cottages are a breeding ground for chests and just by entering one house, you can find up to three or four chests. This potential is what makes Misty Meadows the best place for loot in Fortnite Season 3.