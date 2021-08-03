The tragic rise and fall of Indiefoxx - Twitch's second most controversial streamer

Indiefoxx has become a household name in the streaming circuit, given her massive popularity on Twitch. As one of the infamous 'pseudo-ASMR' streamers, Indiefoxx has been on the receiving end of the community's hate. Her fall from the peak was something many sadistically enjoyed.

Indiefoxx and Amouranth were two of the most iconic 'hot tub streamers.' They were criticized for piggybacking the ASMR tag for more views and allegedly preying on the 'coomer/simp' tendency.

While everyone has the liberty to broadcast what they want on Twitch, the content of Indiefoxx and Amouranth has been widely considered harmful or inappropriate for more young and impressionable viewers. Twitch does not have any age restrictions.

The rise of hot tub streams, 'pseudo-ASMR,' and Indiefoxx

Indiefoxx and Amouranth, although widely regarded as two of the most hated women on Twitch, gained massive popularity on the platform. While many have condemned the streams, recent stats reveal that Indiefoxx is currently the most-watched female streamer on Twitch.

This goes to show that people will condemn what they secretly enjoy. Many who have wished for Indiefoxx to step down from the platform have contributed to her popularity.

The main problem with the streamer was that she rose to fame by exploiting a loophole in the system and human nature. The general contention is that she doesn't have innovative content. Streaming is a daily grind for many on the platform. They were pissed about her pushing a bizarre combination of hot-tub streams and ASMR videos.

twitch needs to clean up the asmr blowjob microphone meta. lots of girls earlickin still. extremely pornographic sounds and visual acts. for 10 year olds to be recommended to this shit is ridiculous they're all wearing a see through bra on top of another bra — AlisonBrocky (@AlisonBrocky) June 29, 2021

Indiefoxx soon learned that all good things must come to an end

The streamer enjoyed her immense popularity for a while before Twitch finally took her down.

But it was baffling to many in the community that Indiefoxx continued streaming on Twitch after receiving six temporary bans. Of course, this led to major displeasure among Dr. Disrespect fans.

They saw how hard we've been working and wanted to give us the weekend off. — Indiefoxx 🌙 (@indiefoxxlive) June 19, 2021

Twitch PLEASE don't make the same mistake. pic.twitter.com/sBgG2ef4yJ — XYMT 🇦🇪 (@ZYMTfr) June 29, 2021

She's speedrunning 10 twitch bans over a year — D i g n i f i e d (@DignifiedCS) June 29, 2021

She was eventually stripped of her partner status on Twitch following her latest ban. As of now, she is not on the platform.

The account isn't a partner anymore as of today pic.twitter.com/epcqnqSElH — CommanderRoot (@CommanderRoot) July 1, 2021

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Also read: Where is Indiefoxx now?: Amouranth's rival who was banned from Twitch for controversial ASMR streams

Edited by Srijan Sen