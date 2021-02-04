The truth behind Pokimane's explicit photos allegedly leaking online

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the most popular streamers to grace Twitch.

Ranking as the second most-watched female streamer of 2020, the internet personality's fan base is enormous, and with a following of that size, rumors are bound to fly.

As is almost customary with any female celebrity, allegations of explicit photos getting leaked alone have come and gone for the Canadian-Moroccan streamer. But is there any truth to the Pokimane leaked photos rumors, or are trolls merely having their way?

The truth about the "Pokimane photo leak"

Pokimane has been known not to post sexually suggestive content, instead focusing on gaming and other IRL streams

From time to time, Twitter will be abuzz about alleged leaked photos of Pokimane, but so far, no such claims hold any truth. Any suggestions of explicit images of the 24-year-old are deepfakes and photoshopped pictures made by people online.

Wikipedia defines deepfakes as:

"Synthetic media in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else's likeness."

I'll say it again- anyone who leaks private conversations/information/pictures is petty, untrustworthy, and should be treated as such 😔 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) May 20, 2017

Trolls on the internet have utilized this feature to spread fake images of the internet icon and pose a serious threat to women all over social media.

leaked nudes inbound? — QUICK🖤 (@AnonBitcoin) November 10, 2019

we need pokimane nudes. make it happen boss — zawh (@xZawh) July 2, 2018

Think before tweeting .. — DerSchueppi (@DerSchueppi) July 2, 2018

Many users came out in solidarity with Pokimane's views on how people who leak information or private materials should be treated.

Happened to me less than three months ago, not with stuff like that tho but being blackmailed, getting tons of private messages published — Natsuki (@SukiXIV) May 20, 2017

Anything private should stay private. — Junie Dyana ❄️ (@DyanaTweets) May 21, 2017

this is why the internet can't have nice things :( — Matthew (@MilesKG21) May 20, 2017

Poki who needs to catch these hands. Let me know fam pic.twitter.com/Gwt0Nwh2Xx — 👑 (@KingWillurd) May 21, 2017

Agree 100% — Thomas Huntley (@SuperCriticTom) May 20, 2017

There's always risk involved with messages online through 2 parties. could be friends one day and hate each other's guys the next. 😂🤦🏻‍♂️ — Shuyin (@davidtong) May 20, 2017

Twitter and other social media outlets are quick to ban such offenders and delete these fraudulent images from the internet. Hence, any and all claims of Pokimane's explicit photos being leaked so far are false and should not be believed.

Earlier in 2020, the popular streamer faced a different type of leak problem, where documents between her and Fedmyster were leaked, leading to her facing massive backlash from the online community.

This aged bad even though no one gonna see this again lol — 'Tinco - Snips (@SeiphCartoon) December 2, 2020

Oh geeez! Oh my! Oh gosh! Oh golly! This aged horrendously! — Hytham Stan Account (@GodSaveCrassus) November 26, 2020

