The truth behind Pokimane's explicit photos allegedly leaking online

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the most popular streamers to grace Twitch.
Ranking as the second most-watched female streamer of 2020, the internet personality's fan base is enormous, and with a following of that size, rumors are bound to fly.
As is almost customary with any female celebrity, allegations of explicit photos getting leaked alone have come and gone for the Canadian-Moroccan streamer. But is there any truth to the Pokimane leaked photos rumors, or are trolls merely having their way?
The truth about the "Pokimane photo leak"
From time to time, Twitter will be abuzz about alleged leaked photos of Pokimane, but so far, no such claims hold any truth. Any suggestions of explicit images of the 24-year-old are deepfakes and photoshopped pictures made by people online.
Wikipedia defines deepfakes as:
"Synthetic media in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else's likeness."
Trolls on the internet have utilized this feature to spread fake images of the internet icon and pose a serious threat to women all over social media.
Many users came out in solidarity with Pokimane's views on how people who leak information or private materials should be treated.
Twitter and other social media outlets are quick to ban such offenders and delete these fraudulent images from the internet. Hence, any and all claims of Pokimane's explicit photos being leaked so far are false and should not be believed.
Earlier in 2020, the popular streamer faced a different type of leak problem, where documents between her and Fedmyster were leaked, leading to her facing massive backlash from the online community.
Published 04 Feb 2021, 16:01 IST