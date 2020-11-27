Pokimane Reacts to Fedmyster’s leaked document, the Internet calls her out for being a "bad liar"

Recently, a 25-page-long leaked document that belongs to Federico "Fedmyster" Gaytan has been doing the rounds on the internet and has led to various accusations being leveled at Imane "Pokimane" Anys.
Fedmyster was ousted from the Offline TV content group when multiple allegations of harassment and misconduct were made against him. However, the 25-page document has accused Pokimane of manipulation and lying about various aspects of the situation.
First and foremost, she has been accused of lying about the kind of relationship that she shared with Fedmyster. The document also alleges that instead of Fedmyster, it was Pokimane who had tried to push Twitch streamer Yvonne "Yvonnie" Ng out of the Offline TV group.
The document includes various allegations and screenshots of the messages that were exchanged between Fedmyster and Pokimane. The messages paint a very different picture as to the kind of relationship that the two shared. It also labels Fedmyster as a “scapegoat” that Pokimane used.
Pokimane labeled a “liar” after Fedmyster’s leaked documents paint a tainted picture
A few months ago, both Yvonnie and Lily "LilyPichu" Ki had come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Fedmyster.
After these allegations came out, Pokimane had said that her complicated relationship with Fedmyster was one of the major reasons she had decided to leave the Offline TV house.
However, the document claims that the relationship was actually deeper than she had expressed. The two had gotten close because of a phone-wallpaper stunt where the two had decided to use a photo together to generate a “response” from the public.
This was followed by a trip to Taiwan which resulted in them getting close. The two of them allegedly flirted with each other and would eat breakfast and dinner together.
In the statement that Pokimane has released, she had blamed Fedmyster for claiming that Yvonnie was “lazy” and was not doing her job properly. Now, Pokimane’s response to these allegations has brought her further criticism.
People online have talked about her having a guilty conscience after she appeared to dismiss the allegations made against her.
Pokimane suggested that she had nothing to apologize for, and effectively corroborated Fedmyster’s claims.
"I don't know if this is like something I'm supposed to apologize for. I think I'll just admit, like yeah, I did this. Is this the nicest thing? No, but also, I was just so over it. To me, in all honesty, all of this is really not all that important. It’s regular 20-year-old relationship bullsh*t."
She also said that Fedmyster’s document is wrong on “so many levels." This is something that even fellow streamer Destiny said was basically a lie.
As you can see, people on the internet have quite a lot to say about the matter. The conclusion seems to be that Pokimane shares a portion of the blame for the entire situation.