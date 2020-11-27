Pokimane Reacts to Fedmyster’s leaked document, the Internet calls her out for being a "bad liar"

Recently, a 25-page-long leaked document that belongs to Federico "Fedmyster" Gaytan has been doing the rounds on the internet and has led to various accusations being leveled at Imane "Pokimane" Anys.

Fedmyster was ousted from the Offline TV content group when multiple allegations of harassment and misconduct were made against him. However, the 25-page document has accused Pokimane of manipulation and lying about various aspects of the situation.

First and foremost, she has been accused of lying about the kind of relationship that she shared with Fedmyster. The document also alleges that instead of Fedmyster, it was Pokimane who had tried to push Twitch streamer Yvonne "Yvonnie" Ng out of the Offline TV group.

The document includes various allegations and screenshots of the messages that were exchanged between Fedmyster and Pokimane. The messages paint a very different picture as to the kind of relationship that the two shared. It also labels Fedmyster as a “scapegoat” that Pokimane used.

Pokimane labeled a “liar” after Fedmyster’s leaked documents paint a tainted picture

A few months ago, both Yvonnie and Lily "LilyPichu" Ki had come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Fedmyster.

After these allegations came out, Pokimane had said that her complicated relationship with Fedmyster was one of the major reasons she had decided to leave the Offline TV house.

sorry td was tough, it’s hard for me to reply to v private things without making the situation messier + i was not in a good headspace.



ty to those that were understanding, lookin forward to moving on 👍🏼 — imane (@imane) November 26, 2020

However, the document claims that the relationship was actually deeper than she had expressed. The two had gotten close because of a phone-wallpaper stunt where the two had decided to use a photo together to generate a “response” from the public.

This was followed by a trip to Taiwan which resulted in them getting close. The two of them allegedly flirted with each other and would eat breakfast and dinner together.

In the statement that Pokimane has released, she had blamed Fedmyster for claiming that Yvonnie was “lazy” and was not doing her job properly. Now, Pokimane’s response to these allegations has brought her further criticism.

People online have talked about her having a guilty conscience after she appeared to dismiss the allegations made against her.

Fedmyster did bad and horrible things but now we know pokimane is an actual manipulative monster. i dont blame anyone around her scared to talk back. — Omegadance (@Omegadance1) November 25, 2020

Quick take:



This doesn't right any of Fedmyster's past wrongs



Just makes Pokimane look worse being misleading, disingenuous and potentially manipulative



Bad look for OfflineTV — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 25, 2020

Are you really actually telling me Pokimane and Fedmyster sexted while they literally lived in the same house? LOOOOOO — YoungGooby (@YoungGoobyV2) November 25, 2020

Pokimane suggested that she had nothing to apologize for, and effectively corroborated Fedmyster’s claims.

"I don't know if this is like something I'm supposed to apologize for. I think I'll just admit, like yeah, I did this. Is this the nicest thing? No, but also, I was just so over it. To me, in all honesty, all of this is really not all that important. It’s regular 20-year-old relationship bullsh*t."

So the tldr I'm getting is that Pokimane dragged Fedmyster through the dirt because he went public with their relationship and tarnished her pure boyfriend-less image she tries so hard to maintain for her simps. — Pockit (@Pockit_7) November 25, 2020

Pokimane waking up to leaked fedmyster doc pic.twitter.com/O0w5bNC9Py — Riot Kassadin (@Riot_Kassadin) November 25, 2020

She also said that Fedmyster’s document is wrong on “so many levels." This is something that even fellow streamer Destiny said was basically a lie.

🚨Currently there is a lot of drama circulating around Twitch right now!!



Earlier today #pokimane released a statement about what had happened in the past relevant to the @Fedmyster drama



Lots of Twitch Streamers have been putting their own thoughts on the situation as well⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2wYsqvzB2W — Twitch News Guy (@DailyTwitchNews) November 26, 2020

As you can see, people on the internet have quite a lot to say about the matter. The conclusion seems to be that Pokimane shares a portion of the blame for the entire situation.